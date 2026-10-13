INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Flutter Entertainment Plc - FLUT

The investigation concerns whether Flutter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 28, 2026, Flutter issued a press release announcing that“Flutter has ceased operating sports betting and iGaming in Brazil” in order to“[c]omply[]... with the provisional executive measures announced on September 25, 2026”, which banned online gaming nationwide. Flutter further advised that if its Brazilian unit remains closed for the rest of 2026,“it is expected to result in a reduction to 2026 revenue of approximately $70m and a reduction in adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20m.”

On this news, Flutter's stock price fell $6.60 per share, or 7.93%, to close at $76.63 per share on September 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980