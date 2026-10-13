Celebrities Make Six Figures A Week Meeting Their Fans, Creators Are Quietly Catching Up

The one-on-one experiences creators are starting to offer fans, from online game nights and studio sessions to dinners and backstage access.

Time with fans is becoming the most valuable thing a creator can offer, and the managers who noticed early aren't talking about it.

- Jeffrey Voorhees, Jaws actorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood learned long ago that fans will pay for time with someone they admire. The money reaches far down the cast list. Fifty years after“Jaws,” the actor who played the boy killed by the shark still gets five figures per convention appearance, as he admitted in an interview to The Sun.In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter found that the biggest names on the fan convention circuit could make half a million dollars in a single weekend.Most creators never see that kind of money. Part of the gap is fame, which no platform can fix. Part of it is that stars have had an entire industry built around selling time with them, while creators' income has come down to what platforms pay out and which brands decide to call. That part is starting to change.In 2026, a growing number of creators are adding a new income line that depends on neither brand deals nor platforms, but on the people who already follow them.Fans have long paid for access. Music has sold VIP meet-and-greets for decades, and fan conventions built an entire business on autographs and photo ops. Younger audiences are heading the same way: Eventbrite's 2026 Social Study found that 46% of Gen Z is limiting screen time and 74% think in-person experiences are more important than digital ones.What creators are selling:Instead of another subscription or product, creators are offering what fans can't get anywhere else: time with them. That might be a 1:1 video call, a few rounds of an online game, a backstage pass, a training session, a day in the studio or a dinner. Fans book it or enter for a chance to win it, the creator gets paid, and nothing new has to be filmed. None of it runs on a brand's calendar, either: a creator can offer a call this month and a dinner the next.The hard part:Creators have always been asked to meet fans. What stopped most of them from charging for their time was everything around it: the legal setup, eligibility, verifying who shows up, travel, safety and payments. Stars have agents, promoters and convention organizers for that. Creators now have platforms such as Meet Your Fan, which take on most of that work and leave the creator to decide what to offer.None of it has to happen in person: creators can start with a video call or a gaming session and never go further unless they want to. When it does happen in real life, the creator sets the terms: where, how long and what's included. Fans verify their identity before anything is scheduled, and in-person experiences take place in public or professional settings.“The most valuable thing most creators have is something they've already built: a real relationship with the people who follow them,” said Stefano Longoni, co-founder and CEO of Meet Your Fan.“Every creator has something their fans would line up for."Where managers come in:For talent managers, it works across an entire roster: musicians, athletes, comedians, chefs, niche experts. Fan experiences can add an income line for each of them, with no production schedule and no brand sign-off.“In two years, a manager who isn't offering this to their roster will look like one who sat out TikTok in 2020,” Longoni said.Hollywood took decades to build its version of this business. The creator version is being built now, and the managers already in on it have every reason to keep quiet.About Meet Your Fan:Meet Your Fan, Inc. is a New York-based company that helps creators and their managers earn from experiences with fans through direct bookings and campaigns run under official sweepstakes rules (no purchase necessary). Learn more at meetyourfan.

Lucy

Creators Press

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Celebrities Make Six Figures a Week Meeting Their Fans, Creators Are Quietly Catching Up News Provided By Meet Your Fan October 13, 2026, 21:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Social Media



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