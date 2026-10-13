Michael & Associates Senior Trial Attorney Clifford Duke Featured In Season 3 Of Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dallas criminal defense attorney discusses his representation of Darrin Lopez in high-profile Jamie Faith murder case featured in Oxygen's true-crime series

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clifford Duke, a senior trial attorney with Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys' Dallas office, appears in Season 3, Episode 2 of Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler, a true-crime documentary series on the Oxygen network that examines complex murder investigations and prosecutions.The episode, titled "Deadly Deception," explores the October 2020 murder of Jamie Faith, an American Airlines technology director who was fatally shot while walking his dog with his wife outside their home in North Oak Cliff, a Dallas neighborhood.Mr. Duke, who was working as an attorney with the Dallas County Public Defender's Office at the time, represented Darrin Lopez, who was convicted of murdering Jamie Faith in a killing orchestrated by the victim's wife, Jennifer Faith.“Darrin Lopez was not a bad man. He was manipulated into doing a terrible thing,” Mr. Duke said during the documentary.The case attracted national attention after investigators uncovered an elaborate scheme involving fabricated identities, thousands of electronic messages and a long-distance relationship that prosecutors alleged culminated in murder.Mr. Duke called the case“an absolute web of manipulation.”Jennifer Faith initially portrayed herself as a grieving widow who had witnessed a seemingly random shooting. Investigators subsequently discovered that she had used fake email accounts, impersonated other people and fabricated allegations that her husband was abusing her to convince Lopez that she was in danger.According to federal prosecutors, Jennifer Faith also sent Lopez photographs of injuries downloaded from the internet to reinforce the false allegations. She later admitted to orchestrating her husband's murder and pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire.In June 2022, a federal judge sentenced Jennifer Faith to life in prison.During Lopez's July 2023 murder trial, Mr. Duke and the defense team presented evidence of Jennifer Faith's manipulation of Lopez, an Army veteran who had suffered a traumatic brain injury during his military service.Jurors ultimately convicted Lopez of murder and sentenced him to 62 years in prison. Mr. Duke described the outcome as“disappointing but understandable.”“He felt an insane amount of remorse for ending that man's life, not understanding that he'd been so thoroughly duped,” Mr. Duke said in the documentary.Mr. Duke now serves as a senior trial attorney at Michael & Associates, where he represents clients facing serious criminal charges in Dallas and throughout North Texas."High-profile criminal cases underscore why experienced trial representation is so important," said Ben Michael, founder and managing partner of Michael & Associates. "Every defendant has the right to a vigorous defense, regardless of the allegations or the attention surrounding a case.""Deadly Deception" premiered October 10, 2026, on Oxygen and is available to watch on Oxygen's website.ABOUT MICHAEL & ASSOCIATES CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEYSFounded in 2022, Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys represents clients facing DWI, assault, domestic violence, drug offenses, theft, felony charges and other criminal allegations. The firm employs experienced criminal defense attorneys, including former prosecutors, law enforcement professionals and attorneys with extensive jury trial experience.Michael & Associates emphasizes direct attorney access, individualized defense strategies and thorough preparation for trial.For additional information or to arrange an interview with Clifford Duke about the case and his appearance in the documentary, contact....

Rebecca Stumpf

Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys

+1 214-542-2502

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Michael & Associates Senior Trial Attorney Clifford Duke Featured in Season 3 of Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler News Provided By Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys October 13, 2026, 21:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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