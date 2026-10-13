Ciao Moving & Storage Brings One-Price Moving Quotes To Homeowners And Businesses Across South Florida

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The Miami mover, rated 4.9 on Google, prices local, long-distance and commercial moves by inventory so customers know the total before moving day.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ciao Moving & Storage, a licensed South Florida moving company with more than 10 years of experience, is making price certainty the center of every move. Instead of billing by the hour, the company builds a one-price quote from each customer's inventory, so families and businesses across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties know their total before the truck arrives.Hourly pricing remains common in the moving industry, and it often leaves customers watching the clock while crews wait in traffic, navigate building elevators or carry furniture down long hallways. In a region where moves regularly involve high-rise condos, gated communities and congested highways like I-95 and the Palmetto Expressway, those delays can add up quickly. Ciao Moving & Storage removes that uncertainty by setting the price up front, based on what is actually being moved.The approach has helped the company earn a 4.9-star rating on Google, where customers frequently mention punctual crews, careful handling of fragile items and the relief of not paying by the hour. Repeat customers and referrals make up a growing share of the company's work, including contractors who rely on Ciao to store clients' belongings during home renovations.As one of the trusted local movers in Miami, Ciao Moving & Storage handles apartment, condo and single-family moves from Brickell and Doral to Hialeah, Aventura and Homestead. Its team also serves as a full-service moving company in Coral Gables, where historic homes, tree-lined streets and strict building rules call for careful planning. The company's service area extends north through Broward County to Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs and Coconut Creek, and into Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton and Delray Beach.Beyond local moves, Ciao Moving & Storage offers:Long-distance and interstate moving under FED DOT #3252722 and MC #1023998Commercial and office moving, scheduled around business hours to limit downtimePacking and furniture moving, including special handling for pianos, artwork and antiquesClimate-controlled storage, with short-term and long-term options for gaps between closings or during renovationsEach move is managed by an assigned coordinator who serves as the customer's single point of contact from the first call through delivery. Coordinators also walk customers through valuation coverage options before booking, so there are no surprises about how belongings are protected.As a Miami moving and storage company, Ciao also helps people relocating to South Florida from the Northeast. For these customers, storage in Miami can bridge the gap between a lease ending in New York and a new home becoming available in Florida, all coordinated by the same team.Getting a quote is simple. Customers share their current address, destination, preferred date and move size, then review their inventory with a coordinator by phone or in person. Once the inventory is confirmed, Ciao issues a single price that covers the crew, truck and agreed services. If plans change, the coordinator updates the inventory and the quote together, so the final number always reflects the actual move.Ciao Moving & Storage recommends booking about two weeks in advance, especially for moves at the beginning or end of the month, when schedules fill up quickly. Customers can request a free, inventory-based quote online or by phone.About Ciao Moving & StorageCiao Moving & Storage is a licensed and insured moving company based in Miami, Florida, serving Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The company provides local, long-distance and commercial moving, packing, furniture and piano moving, and climate-controlled storage, all backed by one-price quotes based on each customer's inventory. Ciao Moving & Storage holds FED DOT #3252722 and MC #1023998.Media ContactCiao Moving & Storage35 NE 179th Street, Miami, FL 33162Website:

Yasser Bautista

Ciao Moving & Storage

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Ciao Moving & Storage Brings One-Price Moving Quotes to Homeowners and Businesses Across South Florida News Provided By Rotate Digital October 13, 2026, 21:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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