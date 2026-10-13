Epoxy Experts Expands Commercial And Industrial Flooring Services Across Vancouver

Commercial epoxy flooring installed by Epoxy Experts in Vancouver, BC

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Commercial Epoxy Flooring

Vancouver flooring contractor expands epoxy, concrete coating and specialized flooring solutions for commercial and industrial facilities.

- Layomi Dele-Dare

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Epoxy Experts is expanding its commercial and industrial flooring services across Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, providing businesses with durable concrete coating and flooring systems designed for demanding environments.

The Vancouver-based contractor works with commercial and industrial facilities including warehouses, manufacturing spaces, retail locations, restaurants, healthcare facilities, showrooms, parkades and other high-traffic environments.

Epoxy Experts provides epoxy coatings, polyaspartic systems, concrete polishing, urethane cement and other specialized flooring solutions based on the requirements of each facility.

Commercial and industrial floors can face substantially different conditions than residential concrete. Forklifts, pallet jacks, rolling equipment, heavy foot traffic, frequent cleaning, moisture, chemicals and other forms of daily wear can all affect which flooring system is appropriate.

Rather than approaching every project with the same coating specification, Epoxy Experts considers the existing concrete, traffic, operating environment and intended use of the space when recommending a flooring system.

The company's commercial and industrial flooring services include concrete preparation, repairs where required and installation of flooring systems intended for a range of operating environments.

Businesses searching for commercial epoxy flooring Vancouver can work with Epoxy Experts to determine which flooring system is appropriate for their facility and operational requirements.

Warehouses and manufacturing facilities, for example, may prioritize durability under equipment and vehicle traffic. Retail and showroom environments may place greater emphasis on appearance and ease of maintenance. Food production and other demanding environments can require flooring capable of handling frequent cleaning, moisture, temperature changes and chemical exposure.

Urethane cement is among the specialized systems available for facilities with more demanding operating conditions, including food processing, commercial kitchens and other environments where conventional flooring systems may not be appropriate.

Concrete polishing provides another option for commercial facilities looking to utilize the existing concrete slab while creating a finished surface suitable for high-traffic environments.

Parkades and parking facilities introduce a different set of challenges, including vehicle traffic, moisture and ongoing wear. Epoxy Experts provides concrete coating solutions for these and other large commercial applications.

Minimizing disruption is also an important consideration for commercial flooring projects. Depending on the facility and flooring system selected, installation can be planned around operational requirements. Faster-curing systems can also be considered where reducing downtime is a priority.

Epoxy Experts serves businesses throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, including Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Delta, New Westminster, Langley, Pitt Meadows and White Rock.

The company carries $5 million in liability insurance, and its crews are covered by WorkSafeBC.

Epoxy Experts has experience working on commercial projects associated with facilities and organizations including BC Ferries, Costco, Herbaland, Sky Helicopters and TRIUMF.

As the company continues to grow its commercial and industrial operations, its focus remains on matching concrete flooring systems to the real-world requirements of each facility.

Businesses planning a new commercial floor, concrete resurfacing project or replacement of an existing flooring system can contact Epoxy Experts to arrange an on-site consultation.

About Epoxy Experts

Epoxy Experts is a Vancouver-based concrete flooring and coatings contractor serving commercial, industrial and residential clients throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Its services include epoxy flooring, polyaspartic coatings, concrete polishing, urethane cement and specialized concrete flooring systems.

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Epoxy Experts

+1 778-653-8356

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Epoxy Experts Expands Commercial and Industrial Flooring Services Across Vancouver News Provided By Epoxy Experts October 13, 2026, 21:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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