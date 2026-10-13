Red Bull And Al Ain Club Join Forces To Take UAE Football To The Global Stage

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Strategic partnership brings together the UAE's most successful football club and Red Bull's global expertise in high performance and talent development

Red Bull's global expertise in high-performance training and youth development will help nurture the next generation of UAE football talent

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October, 2026: Red Bull and Al Ain Club have announced a new partnership aimed at building on the club's success in the UAE and Asia, while creating new opportunities to develop football talent in the country.

To mark the partnership, Red Bull paramotor athlete Dimitris Kolliakos made a dramatic arrival at Al Ain Club's Hazza Stadium, flying into the venue by paramotor. The activation brought Red Bull and Al Ain Club together through a shared ambition to push boundaries, pursue peak performance and create experiences that capture the spirit of innovation.

As one of the UAE's most successful football clubs and a two-time AFC Champions League winner, Al Ain Club has built a record of sustained success at home and across Asia. Known as the“Boss” of UAE football, the club has established itself as a dominant force in the domestic game and a proven competitor on the Asian stage. The partnership builds on Al Ain Club's success in the UAE and across Asia, with Red Bull's global experience in elite sport supporting the club's ambitions on the world stage.

Across football, motorsport and extreme sports, Red Bull has built a global sporting presence centered on high performance and developing talent. The partnership will use this experience to support Al Ain Club's ambitions in the UAE and on the international stage. By bringing together Al Ain Club's football heritage and Red Bull's global sporting expertise, the partnership aims to create new opportunities to elevate the profile of UAE football and connect local talent with a wider global sporting community.

Grassroots development will also be a key focus of the partnership. Red Bull's experience across high-performance training academies and youth scouting initiatives will support Al Ain Club in identifying and nurturing emerging players, helping the next generation of UAE football talent develop their skills and compete at the highest level. Through this focus on talent development, the partnership will look to contribute to the continued growth of football in the UAE from the grassroots level through to elite competition.

Al Ain Club's success at home and across Asia has established it as one of the region's leading football clubs and a key force in the UAE's growing presence on the international stage. The strategic partnership will support the club's continued international ambitions, while creating new opportunities to showcase UAE football to audiences around the world.

The partnership will see Red Bull and Al Ain Club work across high performance, innovation and talent development, strengthening the foundations of the game in the UAE while supporting its continued growth on the global football stage.