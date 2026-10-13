Dell Technologies And Tahaluf Sign Mou To Advance AI-Powered Smart City And Public Safety Services In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: Dell Technologies and Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on AI-powered solutions. These solutions aim to help the UAE's public sector enhance its urban services, improve public safety and respond more efficiently to the needs of the residents and visitors. The collaboration reflects the UAE's ambition to harness AI and emerging technologies to enhance government services and build smarter, more connected cities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The MoU was signed during Ai Everything in Abu Dhabi between Walid Yehia, Managing Director – South Gulf, Dell Technologies and H.E. Dr. Ahmed Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Tahaluf.

The collaboration will combine Dell's AI and edge computing capabilities with Tahaluf's in-vehicle technology platform to support onboard processing and operational data workflows. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Tahaluf is a leading provider of AI-driven IT solutions and cybersecurity services in the UAE.

By bringing AI-enabled capabilities closer to where information is captured, the solution can help organizations gain faster visibility into issues across large urban areas and support more timely action. For residents, this can translate into better maintained roads and public spaces, effective parking management and safer, more responsive communities. It will also support faster identification of road and infrastructure issues, parking violations and public safety events closer to where they occur, enabling quicker response while reducing reliance on continuous cloud connectivity.

Walid Yehia, Managing Director – South Gulf, Dell Technologies, said:

“AI is creating new opportunities for cities to become more responsive to the people and communities they serve. Our work with Tahaluf brings intelligent capabilities into everyday urban environments, helping organizations identify issues sooner, make informed decisions and enhance the services residents rely on. This is another example of how technology can support the UAE's ambition to build smarter, more connected cities and deliver meaningful benefits to communities.”

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Tahaluf, said:

“Our collaboration with Dell Technologies is focused on turning everyday journeys into actionable insight that can help improve how cities are managed. By combining AI with existing fleet vehicles, service providers can gain greater visibility across their communities and respond effectively to infrastructure, parking and public safety needs. We see this as an important step toward creating smarter, safer and more efficient urban experiences across the UAE.”