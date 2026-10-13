Botim Business Launches SME Lending For UAE Micro And Small Businesses With Geidea

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Eligible businesses can access financing from AED 10,000 to AED 500,000 through Botim Business, with the offer extending to Botim's ecosystem partners, including Geidea's network of UAE merchan[1] t Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026 – Botim, the UAE's leading fintech platform, announced the expansion of its Botim Business ecosystem with the launch of SME Lending, alongside a partnership with Geidea, a leading fintech and payment solutions provider. The digital financing solution is designed to make working capital more accessible to micro and small businesses across the UAE, with the Geidea partnership extending access to eligible merchants through its established network.

SMEs form the backbone of the UAE economy, accounting for approximately 94% of all businesses operating in the country and contributing more than 60% of non-oil GDP. Despite their importance, many micro and small businesses continue to face challenges accessing timely working capital to fund growth, including stringent eligibility criteria and lengthy application processes.

Botim Business SME Lending is designed to create a streamlined digital financing journey for micro and small businesses seeking working capital. Eligible businesses can access financing of AED 10,000 to AED 500,000, with repayment terms of up to 12 months, to support needs including cash flow, payroll, equipment and business expansion.

Botim's AI-native capabilities support risk assessment using transaction data, cash flow insights and credit behaviour provided during onboarding or, where available, through participating ecosystem partners. This enables faster assessment of eligibility and financing amounts that better reflect an SME's operating profile and cash flow cycles.

H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, CEO of Botim and CEO & Board Member of Astra Tech, said:“Micro enterprises make up around 70% of SMEs in the UAE, yet many smaller business owners are accessing formal business finance for the first time. We want to build around the reality of how these businesses operate, removing unnecessary friction so owners can access the capital they need and focus on growing their businesses. Through Botim Business and our ecosystem partners, we can meet business owners through the platforms and services they already use, including the many who already use Botim. As the UAE works towards its ambition of reaching one million SMEs by 2030, our role is to support that growth with technology that helps smaller businesses access the financial tools they need to progress and prosper.”

As part of the launch, Botim Business is working with Geidea, a leading regional fintech and payment solutions provider, to extend SME Lending's reach through Geidea's network of UAE merchants. The collaboration brings the financing offer closer to eligible LLCs and sole proprietorships through the business ecosystems where they already operate, rather than requiring them to seek out a financing provider separately.[2]

Pankaj Kundra, CEO of Geidea UAE, added:“At Geidea, we are focused on helping merchants simplify operations and accelerate growth. Through our partnership with Botim Business, eligible merchants will be able to access financing opportunities through a more connected and streamlined experience. By bringing together payments and funding, we are helping businesses access the tools they need to invest, expand and capture new opportunities.”

SME Lending is the latest addition to the wider Botim Business ecosystem, which supports businesses through payment gateway services, point-of-sale solutions, payroll, WPS services and merchant acquiring. The first rollout, supported by Geidea and Botim's wider partnership ecosystem, is estimated to reach more than 30,000 merchants across the UAE.[3]

Financing is provided by Botim Finance and is subject to eligibility, credit assessment, applicable terms and conditions, and regulatory requirements.

About Botim:

Botim is the MENA region's leading fintech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, delivering inclusive, user-centric financial solutions through an AI-native platform. Built on the foundation of being the UAE's first free VoIP provider, Botim now serves over 170 million users across 155+ countries with a multi-layered consumer ecosystem spanning connectivity, payments, remittance, credit, investment and Business financial suite ecosystem.

As part of Astra Tech and the wider G42 ecosystem, Botim combines AI-native technology and regulatory credibility to serve consumers, and businesses at scale. With innovation and accessibility at its core, Botim is building the next generation of everyday finance and connectivity, making it easier, smarter, and more inclusive.

About Geidea:

Geidea is a leading regional fintech and payment solutions provider, enabling businesses to accept payments, manage operations and grow. Founded in Saudi Arabia in 2008, Geidea operates across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning payment acquiring, online payment gateways, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, payment terminals and business management tools. Combining deep regional expertise with secure, scalable technology, Geidea delivers connected payment and commerce solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses, from growing merchants to large enterprises.