Dr Nidal Abou Zaki Appointed Secretary General Of Inaugural MEA AI Awards
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Awards will be held as part of Cairo ICT – The International Technology Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East & Africa Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
-
Ossama Kamal: We honour companies and individuals turning AI into a strategic advantage for organisations and markets
Dr Nidal Abou Zaki: Evidence and results should form the basis for recognising meaningful contributions to AI across the region
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment