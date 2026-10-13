Dr Nidal Abou Zaki Appointed Secretary General Of Inaugural MEA AI Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Awards will be held as part of Cairo ICT – The International Technology Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East & Africa Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ossama Kamal: We honour companies and individuals turning AI into a strategic advantage for organisations and markets Dr Nidal Abou Zaki: Evidence and results should form the basis for recognising meaningful contributions to AI across the region

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Trade Fairs International, organiser of Cairo ICT – The International Technology Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East & Africa, has appointed Dr Nidal Abou Zaki, Founder and Managing Director of Orient Planet Group, as the Secretary General of the inaugural MEA AI Awards 2026. The Awards will honour leading companies and individuals whose remarkable contributions are advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications across the region.

The Awards will be held alongside the third edition of the AIDC2 – AI, Data Centers & Cloud exhibition and conference, which is part of the 30th edition of Cairo ICT. The technology event will take place from November 7 to 10, 2026, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in New Cairo, based on the theme 'AI in Action' and under the patronage of Egypt's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ossama Kamal, Chairman of Trade Fairs International, said:“For the past three decades, Cairo ICT has served as a regional platform for analysing technological shifts and anticipating future trends. Building upon this, we are introducing the MEA AI Awards 2026 as part of the third edition of the AIDC2 exhibition and conference. The Awards are designed to recognise companies and individuals transforming AI technologies into a strategic advantage for organisations, contributing to the creation of a brand-new regional economy.”

He added:“The appointment of Dr Nidal Abou Zaki as the Secretary General of the Awards highlights his extensive regional experience and professional standing. Moreover, we recognise that the value of any award is closely linked to the credibility of its evaluation and selection process. The MEA AI Awards reflect the credibility of the broader platform through which it is presented, providing winners with a unique distinction which is valued both within the region and beyond.”

Dr Nidal Abou Zaki said:“I extend my sincere gratitude to Trade Fairs International for entrusting me with this important responsibility. Over the past two years, the region has witnessed significant developments in artificial intelligence, particularly within the infrastructure and investment domains across the GCC countries. This shift is also fuelling the startups sector in Egypt and Levant, with promising opportunities developing across Africa. Now more than ever, there is a need to recognise the talents leading these transformations, based on evidence, results and merit.”

He added:“As part of the selection process, I will work with the judging panel to review nominations and select winners across 30 awards from 11 distinct categories. The selection will be based on established evaluation criteria and a transparent process that considers each nominee's valuable time and efforts. I encourage companies and individuals making contributions to shape the regional AI landscape to participate and submit their nominations.”

As the Secretary General of the Awards, Dr Abou Zaki will oversee the entire process – from nominations and evaluation to selection and the announcement of the winners. He will also work closely with the judging panel to review entries and select winners in line with the approved criteria.

The inaugural edition of the Awards is designed to recognise companies and individuals who have contributed to the development of the regional AI landscape in recent years. Interested organisations and individuals from Egypt, the GCC, Levant and Africa can register through the official website, , which also details the award categories, evaluation criteria and participation requirements.

The launch of the Awards further strengthens AIDC2's role as a platform that synergises regional expertise and talent, while linking dialogue on artificial intelligence (AI) to practical applications as well as real economic and institutional value. Aligning with this, the Awards will highlight contributions that have made a tangible impact, establishing merit as the cornerstone of the selection process.

The conference further convenes decision-makers, sector leaders, founders, investors and policymakers from Egypt, the GCC countries, Levant and Africa to explore the role of AI in supporting development, enhancing institutional performance and strengthening the competitiveness of regional economies.

The Awards ceremony will be held in Cairo as part of the 30th edition of Cairo ICT, a four-day conference. The event is supported by Forbes Middle East as Media Partner, Middle East AI News as AI News Partner, and Galal & Karawi Management Consulting (G&K) as AI Strategy Partner.