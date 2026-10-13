MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: As Dubai's evenings turn cooler, Riva Beach Club is giving Fridays a new ritual. The Friday Community BBQ Night brings guests together every week from 6:30pm to 8:30pm around a live barbecue station, with the Arabian Gulf as the backdrop and the evening left to unfold at its own pace. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The idea is as simple as the best evenings tend to be: good food cooked in front of you, a long table and people who are happy to linger. With the heat easing and the sky turning pink over the water, Riva's beachfront becomes the natural place to gather, whether that means a family catching up at the end of the week or a group of friends settling in for the night.

The star of the evening is the live grill, where the chef works the flames in full view and the food is cooked live. Striploin steak, Turkish-style lamb kabab and a classic grilled beef burger share the grates with shish tawook and jerk-spiced drumsticks, and the sea gets its moment too, with fish wrapped in banana leaf and chilli garlic shrimp skewers plates hold their own, from rainbow garden vegetable skewers to charred buttered corn on the cob.

Around the grill, the table fills out the way a good barbecue should. Smoked corn and tomato rice, rustic Cajun potato wedges and fresh-baked country corn bread sit beside crisp salads, including a Thai-style grilled pineapple and noodle salad, while house-made sauces, from smoky BBQ to fresh chimichurri, let everyone build the plate they like. Sweet endings arrive as mini lemon meringue tarts, fruit pavlovas and marshmallow skewers.

The evening is designed with the whole family in mind. Younger guests have their own menu of margherita pizza, crispy golden fries, carnival corn dog pops and creamy mac and cheese, along with a live popcorn station and a sugar candy station. Children under 8 dine complimentary, and the club is pet friendly, so no one has to miss out.

The Friday Community BBQ Night is priced at AED 199 for adults and AED 99 for children aged 8 to 12, with soft drinks and water included. Happy Hour runs until 9pm for those who want to raise a glass as the night winds down. Free parking is available.

The barbecue night sits alongside Riva's wider line-up, which continues to include Weekday Vibes from Monday to Thursday, with adult entry at AED 99 (AED 89 F&B credit) and Happy Hour from 3pm to 9pm, and the Weekend Treat at AED 175 (AED 150 F&B credit). Steak & Wine on Mondays, Ladies' Day on Wednesdays and unlimited mimosas at The Sunday Social complete the week.

Venue: Riva Beach Club, Shoreline East 7 & 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

About Riva Beach Club:

Riva located at the Palm Jumeirah, was the first to introduce Dubai to the concept of independent Beach Clubs. Offering guests a vibrant space to relax within, including a temperature pool and a leisurely stretch of private beach, the venue also provides stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Burj Al Arab and the Downtown Skyline. Riva welcomes guests to savor both an indoor and alfresco, fully licensed dining experience, serving up Mediterranean classics, created using fresh organic local produce. Guests can also expect unparalleled event services, as Riva Beach Club caters to group booking requests.