Press Release: Recyglass Advances Circular Glass Production With Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Demand for high-quality cullet is rising across Mediterranean glass producers seeking cost and energy savings. Recycled cullet reduces melting energy by roughly 25–30% and cuts CO2... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Tunis, Tunisia & Dubai, UAE

Demand for high-quality cullet is rising across Mediterranean glass producers seeking cost and energy savings. Recycled cullet reduces melting energy by roughly 25–30% and cuts CO2 emissions, while processors in Italy and Spain report steady demand for clear and mixed cullet. FasterCapital's EquityPilot engagement will help société recyglass scale collection, processing, and cross-border logistics to meet that demand.

What the Startup Delivers?

Founded by Ouhiba Rabia, Founded on 27 August 2020 and headquartered in Bousalem, société recyglass (ISO 9001) collects, sorts, washes, and crushes glass waste into cullet for glass manufacturers. The facility processes hollow, flat, and technical glass into finished products (transparent and mixed cullet) sold in bulk or big bags. Key equipment includes a 6 t/h crusher and hammer mill, conveyors, vibration sorter, and an electrical control cabinet. Major customers include Verallia (Italy), PWC (Spain estimated 20,000 t/yr requirement), Vidrepur (Spain), and Alttoglass (Spain).

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

FasterCapital and RecyGlass will focus on three immediate execution priorities: (1) validate the $374,085 investment plan and prioritize the industrial sorting machine and a truck purchase, (2) optimize cross-border logistics and DDP/FOB terms with existing collectors in Algeria and Tunisia, and (3) refine sales forecasts and working-capital needs aligned to PWC's potential demand. This phase does not guarantee funding but sets measurable milestones for investor conversations.

Proof / Customer Validation

Recyglass has active agreements with national collectors across Tunisia and Sousse as well as international collectors in Algeria supplying several hundred tons monthly. Anchor customers include Verallia (no purchase limit stated by the buyer), PWC (Spain, significant potential), Vidrepur (2,200 t), and Alttoglass (2,000 t).

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support société recyglass through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Next 90 Days

Recyglass will execute procurement of the sorting machine and at least one transport unit, implement improved sorting/washing workflows to raise cullet yields, and present a revised three-quarter sales and cash-flow plan to prospective investors. Progress updates and milestone outcomes will guide subsequent capital discussions.

About société recyglass

société recyglass is a Tunisian recycling company (ISO 9001), founded 27 August 2020 and led by manager Ouhiba Rabii. The company collects, sorts, and crushes glass waste into cullet for glass manufacturers across Tunisia, Algeria, and export markets.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.