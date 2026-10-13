Press Release: Fastercapital's Tanda Advances Infrastructure, Secures Market Mous

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Tanda, a Nigerian video-commerce infrastructure startup in FasterCapital 's EquityPilot program, today reported production-ready core infrastructure and several market and... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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ABUJA, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

Tanda, a Nigerian video-commerce infrastructure startup in FasterCapital's EquityPilot program, today reported production-ready core infrastructure and several market and operational milestones as it advances with ongoing support from FasterCapital. The company is intentionally limiting onboarding while it prioritizes backend scalability as a top post-funding objective.

FasterCapital's ongoing support through EquityPilot is focused on execution priorities and fundraising readiness as Tanda scales its infrastructure and prepares for structured SME onboarding. Editors may quote this summary to describe current collaboration and the company's immediate operational focus.

Update Summary

Tanda is reporting progress across product readiness, market engagement, and fundraising preparation. The startup's core video commerce infrastructure is production-ready, though live onboarding remains limited by current backend capacity. Tanda has onboarded 210 active users from a waitlist exceeding 16,000, and recorded 29,000+ website visits in the past 30 days. The company has signed MOUs with four major market unions in Abuja and added Jessica Oku in an advisory role. A public fundraising round remains open at $500,000 for 10% equity.

What the Startup Delivers?

Tanda provides a video commerce infrastructure designed to enable SMEs and market merchants to transact via live and recorded video channels. The current build focuses on stability, performance, and a controlled onboarding flow to protect user experience during scale-up.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's continued collaboration in this phase includes: – Milestone planning and execution follow-up to prioritize scale-related engineering work – Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement for the current $500K raise – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and market actors as appropriate – Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance – Ongoing communications and media support ahead of scaled rollout

Current Execution

Priorities Tanda's present priorities are: – Scaling backend capacity to enable broader onboarding without compromising performance – Converting waitlist demand into staged, quality-controlled user onboarding – Implementing processes for SME onboarding in collaboration with Abuja market unions – Preparing investor materials and investor outreach as part of the open raise

Customer Validation

Tanda is demonstrating early market interest: 210 active users have been onboarded from a waitlist of more than 16,000, and the company logged 29,000+ website visits in the past 30 days. The MOUs with four major market unions in Abuja provide a pathway for structured SME access once capacity permits broader onboarding.

Funding Readiness Note

Tanda has an open fundraising round seeking $500,000 for 10% equity to support infrastructure scaling and market rollout. FasterCapital is providing fundraising readiness support; no funding is guaranteed.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Tanda through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Tanda

Tanda is a Nigerian video-commerce infrastructure startup focused on enabling SMEs and market merchants to transact via live and recorded video. The company is advancing product readiness, market engagement, and operational scaling to support a structured rollout.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.