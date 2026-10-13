INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Kinross Gold Corporation - KGC

The investigation concerns whether Kinross and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 23, 2026, Kinross issued a press release“provid[ing] an operational, guidance and return of capital update.” Specifically, Kinross advised that“[t]he Company now expects full-year 2026 and 2027 attributable production to be 2% to 3% below the low end of the previously disclosed guidance, with approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million gold equivalent ounces ('Au eq. oz.') expected per year. The change to the Company's 2026 guidance is concentrated at two smaller assets, La Coipa and Round Mountain, and is the result of extreme weather and operational challenges.”

On this news, Kinross's stock price fell $3.20 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $24.42 per share on September 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980