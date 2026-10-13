Christiane's Naturkraft Brings Harvest Vintages To Austrian Elderberry Juice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vienna-based botanical brand presents first-press Austrian elderberry juice in two harvest vintages, drawing on a family herbal tradition that began in 1968.

Vienna, Austria, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christiane's Naturkraft presents its harvest-vintage elderberry Cuvée range, bringing the idea of tasting different harvests to an Austrian botanical. The Vienna-based company's Cuvée 2025 and Cuvée 2026 use first-press Austrian elderberry juice, with each edition carrying its harvest year and its own flavour profile.







Christiane's Naturkraft Cuvée 2025 and Cuvée 2026 elderberry essences.

The approach gives customers a way to explore elderberry through origin, texture and taste. Rather than choosing a bottle by ingredients alone, they can compare two harvests side by side and discover how each expresses the fruit. The vintage year is part of the product's identity, much as it is in wine. A tasting can begin with the Cuvées on their own, before trying them with food or diluted in a drink.

The Cuvées are undiluted and unsweetened, with a dense texture and a dry finish. They contain vitamin C and zinc, with no added sugar or sweeteners. Naturally occurring sugars remain in the juice. The two editions let customers compare the character of each harvest, from flavour intensity and acidity to colour and texture.

“A vintage gives people a reason to pause and taste,” said Stephan Rauch, founder and managing director of Christianes Naturkraft FlexCo.“Elderberry has its own character. These Cuvées invite people to discover that character, compare harvests and get to know an Austrian botanical that was part of my mother's world.”

The elderberries come from Austria, with sourcing regions including Styria, Burgenland and Lower Austria. The company recommends tasting a small pour of each Cuvée at room temperature to compare their character. The essences can also be stirred into yoghurt, tea or sparkling water, offering several ways to explore the fruit's flavour at home.

The presentation continues beyond the bottle. Each elderberry Cuvée carton contains a discovery card drawn from a collection of 40 designs covering recipes, everyday rituals, harvest stories and botanical knowledge. Customers can keep the card and scan its code to continue exploring online. The illustrated cartons also make the Cuvées suitable for giving as gifts.

The range takes its name from Rauch's mother, Christiane, who grew herbs, made syrups and tinctures, and shared them with family and friends. She hoped to turn that passion into a business. Following her death in 2009, Rauch took up that ambition. The family tradition dates to 1968, while the current company was founded in December 2025.

Cuvée 2025 and Cuvée 2026 are presented in 200 ml bottles. Product details for Christiane's Cuvée 2026 are available online, alongside the Christiane family story and the inspiration behind the brand.

About Christiane's Naturkraft

Christiane's Naturkraft is an Austrian botanical brand offering elderberry Cuvées, spiced syrups and other botanical products. Founded in December 2025, Christianes Naturkraft FlexCo draws inspiration from the Rauch family's herbal tradition, which began in 1968.

Press Inquiries

Stephan Rauch

Founder and Managing Director

Christiane's Naturkraft

srauch [at] christiane.co

+43 676 739 0979

