Innohealth 2026 Brings Ohio's Life Sciences Leaders Together On The Talent, Research And Capital That Will Drive The Next Decade Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JobsOhio and Ohio Life Sciences convened leaders from Resilience, Hikma, The Ohio State University, Nationwide Children's Hospital and Ohio's fastest-growing health startups

Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next decade of U.S. life sciences growth will be won by the states that can train a workforce at the speed of construction, translate discoveries into life-saving products and companies, and keep high-growth businesses operating close to home. More than 250 executives, researchers, founders and investors gathered in Columbus for the fourth annual InnoHealth conference Oct. 13, hosted by JobsOhio and Ohio Life Sciences, to discuss how the state is building all three across the Ohio Discovery Corridor.

The stakes are significant. Life sciences companies are deciding where to place a domestic manufacturing investment pipeline in excess of $500 billion. Ohio enters that competition with 64,000 life sciences workers and $1 billion in annual funding from the National Institutes of Health, which links innovation districts in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

“Every company deciding where to build its next life sciences operation needs confidence that it can find talent, tap into research and access the capital to grow,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“Ohio delivers all three; we're training the workforce before the jobs arrive, connecting world-class research with industry and helping growing companies raise capital without leaving the state.”

Workforce was a central theme of the day. During the opening panel, JobsOhio shared an update on the Ohio Life Science Training Center in New Albany, backed by up to $30 million from JobsOhio and operated by Ohio Life Sciences. Expected to open in summer 2027, the center will train entry-level biopharma and medical device operators in simulated clean rooms and labs and anchor a statewide network of training sites.

"Workforce can't be an afterthought in life sciences growth. It has to be the foundation," said Ohio Life Sciences President and CEO Eddie Pauline. "By building training side-by-side with employers, Ohio gives companies confidence that the talent will be ready when their doors open."

"Ohio's advantage is that our manufacturers, research institutions and investors are close enough to work as one ecosystem," said JobsOhio Health Care Managing Director Tyler Allchin. "When a life sciences company needs talent, a researcher needs a commercial partner, or a founder needs capital, the answer is increasingly right here in Ohio."

The conversations at InnoHealth align with JobsOhio's five-year strategy, JobsOhio 2030, which names life sciences among the industries where Ohio is best positioned to grow.

Session highlights



Scaling Biomanufacturing in Ohio: Josh Matson of Resilience and Michael Balog of Hikma Pharmaceuticals discussed their Ohio growth and rising demand for skilled biomanufacturing talent, joined by Scott Wegeng of JobsOhio on the Ohio Life Science Training Center. Bill Dunlevy of Ohio Life Sciences moderated.

Research to Reality: What's Next at OSU and Nationwide Children's: Dr. John Horack, Dr. John Warner and Dr. Kimryn Rathmell of The Ohio State University and Dr. Dennis Durbin of Nationwide Children's Hospital discussed how two of the Ohio Discovery Corridor's anchor institutions turn discovery into patient impact. Tyler Allchin of JobsOhio moderated.

Digital Health's Next Wave: Building in Ohio: David Billiter of Virchu, Dr. Erica Conroy of Primum and Derrek Seif of VPL discussed the technologies reshaping digital health and what it takes to build a company in Ohio. Josh Hoffman of JobsOhio moderated. Raising Big in Ohio: Alex Frommeyer, founder and CEO of Stack Health, joined Tatyana Hower, managing partner of JobsOhio Ventures, for a fireside chat on raising growth capital in Ohio.

In addition, gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and David Pepper, candidate for lieutenant governor, each participated in conversations with Eddie Pauline to discuss the future of Ohio's healthcare and life sciences industries.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across 10 competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. In 2026 Ohio was named CNBC's Top State for Business. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and

About Ohio Life Sciences

Ohio Life Sciences (OLS), the state association advancing and advocating for the common interests of the state's life sciences community, convenes dynamic companies, people, and institutions to elevate the ecosystem in Ohio while supporting those that drive health, economic and social well-being in communities across the globe. OLS is organized as two nonprofit operations to best serve the life sciences ecosystem across the state, a 501c6 (Ohio Life Sciences Association) to serve as the member-based organization focused on economic and workforce development and advocacy; and a 501c3 (Ohio Life Sciences Foundation) focused on delivering research and funding that will accelerate and promote a robust life sciences industry in Ohio. Learn more at OhioLifeSciences.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Ohio Discovery Corridor

The Ohio Discovery Corridor connects nine anchor institutions - Case Western Reserve University, Cincinnati Cancer Center, Cincinnati Children's, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland State University, Nationwide Children's Hospital, The Ohio State University, University Hospitals, and the University of Cincinnati - across Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati to form the state's life science innovation platform. This network provides companies with access to 39,000 annual STEM graduates, a $1B annual NIH-funded research engine, and physical space needed to bring innovative medicines and devices from benchtop to bedside. Powered by a $400+ million investment from JobsOhio and the State of Ohio, the Ohio Discovery Corridor is building the workforce, technology, and infrastructure to prepare the state and the world for the future of the life sciences industry. If you or your company are interested in joining us as we build, visit OhioDiscoveryCorridor.com

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Contacts for media inquiries:

Matt Englehart, JobsOhio, 614-300-1152

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Natalie Monroe, Ohio Life Sciences, 614-406-9297

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CONTACT: Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152...