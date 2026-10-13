INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Ardelyx, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines ARDX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx, Inc. (“Ardelyx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Ardelyx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 16, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On August 6, 2026, Ardelyx issued a press release a reduction in its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance and withdrawal of its long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance. Management attributed the reduction in IBSRELA revenue guidance to significantly increased payer utilization-management processes that restricted patient access to IBSRELA and slowed new-patient starts. Ardelyx attributed the withdrawal of its XPHOZAH revenue guidance due to“evolving market dynamics” and uncertainty regarding future growth projections.

On this news, Ardelyx's stock price fell $0.87 per share, or 17.86%, to close at $4.00 per share on August 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980