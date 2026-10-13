ACE National Urges BC Parties To Address Unequal Access To $10-A-Day Child Care

A Canadian Coalition of Childcare Operators

Association calls for fairer access and a costed plan ahead of the October 24 provincial election

- Amanda Worms, with Child Care Professionals of BCVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ACE National is calling on every party in British Columbia to explain how it will extend affordable child care to families who cannot currently access $10-a-day spaces. With the October 24 provincial election less than two weeks away, the association is asking parties for a costed plan that connects the $10-a-day commitment to spaces families can use.Premier David Eby said in a statement on October 12 that his family's child care centre became a $10-a-day site after his child was already enrolled, and that the family made a donation because it did not need the discount. Under the program, the $10-a-day rate is tied to the centre rather than to a family's income.“Access to a major public benefit should not hinge on which centre a family happens to attend,” said Krystal Churcher, Board Chair and Executive Director of ACE National.“Families outside the program contribute to it and need child care too, and their needs should carry equal weight in the decisions ahead.”ACE says a shared system can serve families across income levels while directing more assistance to those with the greatest need.A 2023 Centre for Family Equity and University of British Columbia study interviewed 30 low-income lone mothers. It reported benefits for those with $10-a-day spaces and raised concerns about access to the limited number available. The Fraser Institute reports a projected 2026-27 provincial deficit of $13.8 billion, and ACE says any child care commitment should come with costs and funding sources.“Real solutions start with the programs, educators and families already in our communities,” said Amanda Worms, with Child Care Professionals of BC.“Make existing licensed spaces affordable, keep valuable longstanding programs open, support qualified educators and fund the additional staff children need to participate.”ACE National is asking every party to commit to:⚫ Letting affordability funding follow the child to any eligible licensed provider, with common quality, fee and accountability rules across public, nonprofit and private programs.⚫ Adding income-based assistance for families with the greatest financial need, with gradual thresholds that avoid abrupt fee increases.⚫ Using existing licensed spaces and directing expansion to demonstrated shortages by location, age group and hours of care.⚫ Reflecting operating costs, educator compensation and inclusion needs in funding decisions.⚫ Publishing a costed plan with funding sources, timelines and measurable results.“We are ready to sit down with any leader willing to work toward fairer access and sustainable solutions,” said Churcher.“Families need a program they can access, afford and rely on.”Members of the public who wish to share their views can send a letter to their elected representatives atAbout ACE NationalACE National, the Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs, is a membership-funded nonprofit association representing child care operators across business models. Through advocacy, practical resources and professional support, ACE works to strengthen affordable access, sustainable programs and quality care.

Krystal Churcher, Chair

The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE)

+1 780-838-3103

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ACE National Urges BC Parties to Address Unequal Access to $10-a-Day Child Care News Provided By CIPR Communications October 13, 2026, 21:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Politics



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