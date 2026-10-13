PETROCOIN ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF REG D 506(C) OFFERING

PetroCoin Limited Liability Company

PetroCoin® To Raise Up to $247,500,000

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PetroCoin Limited Liability Company (ERC20-PTCN, PetroCoin) today announced it is initiating a private placement offering of its PetroCointoken to raise up to $247,500,000. The Rule 506(c) offering commenced on October 1st, 2026.The offering is being conducted pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Under Rule 506(c), the company may publicly solicit and advertise the offering, provided that all purchasers of the securities are verified as accredited investors prior to issuance.The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the development of an oil and gas investment platform, the development of a DEX Non-Custodial Federally regulated Real World Asset token trading platform utilizing a book order entry system for United States regulated tokens, expansion, working capital, and general corporate purposes, including the development of a primary holding company to manage both the token and oil and gas platform using a public offering to take the holding company and its subsidiaries public.The Tokens offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any offering of the Tokens will be made only by means of a private placement memorandum (PPM) and related subscription documents, which will be provided to qualified accredited investors on a confidential basis.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About PetroCoin Limited Liability CompanyPetroCoin Limited Liability Company's PetroCoinis a global innovator in diversified investments and a groundbreaking business in acquisition and development of hard assets within the energy, high conductive, rare-earth metals and precious metal markets. In times of economic uncertainty, bond yields skyrocket but when bonds sell off alongside stocks, there is nowhere for traditional investments to find cover. Cash and hard assets become king and when cash finally inflates away buying power only hard assets remain and become the only safe place to grow wealth. By exchanging PetroCoinassets for energy assets, high conductive metal assets, rare earth metal assets and precious metal assets the PetroCointoken is never tied directly to any particular asset but carries the value of the combination of assets it holds.General DisclaimerPetroCoin Limited Liability Company, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company (the“Manager”), as investment manager to PetroCoin(the“Issuer”) is not registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state's securities commission. The Blockchain-based digital token (each, a“PetroCoinToken” and together“PetroCoinTokens”) of the Issuer will be offered under a private offering memoranda (the“Offering Memoranda”) at the date disclosed above, and will have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act“), nor any state's securities laws, and are sold for investment only pursuant to an exemption from registration with the SEC and in compliance with any applicable state or other securities laws. PetroCoinTokens are subject to certain restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Investors should be aware that they could be required to bear the financial risks of this investment for an indefinite period of time.Certain information contained in this document constitutes“forward -looking statements” which can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“target,”“should,”“expect,”“attempt,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“intend,”“seek,”“continue,” or“believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to the various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results in the actual performance of PetroCoinTokens may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward- looking statements. The Manager is the source for all graph and charts, unless otherwise noted.For more information, please visitMedia Contact:Kürt Neübauer...

Kurt Neubauer

PetroCoin Limited Liability Company

+1 281-206-2668

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PETROCOIN ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF REG D 506(c) OFFERING News Provided By PetroCoin Limited Liability Company October 13, 2026, 21:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Technology



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