Lettuce Deliver

The leafy dandelion greens are known to be a little bitter but get a lot of love from their followers and being brought in greater numbers than ever.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dandelion greens are the leafy part of the dandelion plant. While many know dandelions as something that pops up in the garden, varieties grown for eating are cultivated specifically for their tender, flavourful leaves.The team at Sydney based Lettuce Deliver have recently been sending out a growing number of Certified Organic dandelion greens. Featuring recently in AI generated recipes, those who haven't tried them before are finding it well worth getting to know them.When grown Certified Organic, they are produced without synthetic herbicides, pesticides or fertilisers. Instead, organic growers work with the soil, using practices such as crop rotation, composting and natural methods of managing weeds and pests.It's a slower, more considered way of farming that focuses not only on the crop being harvested, but on the health of the soil and the environment it is grown in.At Lettuce Deliver, this is exactly the kind of produce they love sourcing. For over 27 years, they've worked closely with organic growers and suppliers to bring fresh, Certified Organic produce into Sydney homes. Knowing where the food comes from, how it has been grown and supporting the people who grow it has always been an important part of what Lettuce Deliver have become known for.Dandelion greens have been eaten for generations and are naturally packed with nutrients. They are a source of vitamins A, C and K, as well as minerals including calcium, potassium and iron. They're also naturally high in antioxidants and contain fibre, another great reason to include a variety of leafy greens in a healthy diet.Their flavour is quite distinctive, earthy, fresh and pleasantly bitter. Younger leaves tend to be a little milder, while larger, more mature leaves can have a stronger bitterness. Those new to dandelion greens should not be put off by their bitterness. They're incredibly versatile and can be used much like other leafy greens.They are great sautéed with olive oil, garlic and a squeeze of lemon, tossed through pasta, added to soups and stews, mixed through salads, or wilted alongside eggs.For something a little more traditional, they can be cooked simply and serve with good olive oil, lemon and a little sea salt. The acidity of the lemon works beautifully with their natural bitterness. They can also be mixed with milder greens such as spinach, silver beet or lettuce, a good way to ease into their flavour.About Lettuce DeliverFounded by Mary & Tim Rutherford in 1988, the business initially sold 'chemical free' and 'preservative free' produce. The Lettuce Deliver story started when Emma began working at Mary's Organics in 1996. It was one of Australia's first home delivery companies supplying Sydney with organic fruit & vegetables.Today, Lettuce Deliver is bigger than ever with an unmatchable reputation in the marketplace. The extended Lettuce family includes close to 20 staff members, many of whom have been with the business for years, all with a genuine passion in Organics. They have dozens of Australian Farmers and suppliers, many families of which have been co-operatively trading with for over 2 decades, not to mention the many happy, healthy families that get deliveries each week across Sydney.To learn more about Lettuce Deliver and their range of Certified Organic produce by visiting their website here:

Emma Stuart

Lettuce Deliver

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Sydney's Lettuce Deliver Confirm Strong & Growing Demand For Their Organic Dandelion Greens News Provided By SEO Solutions Pty Ltd October 13, 2026, 21:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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