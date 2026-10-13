Brander Redefines Brand Intelligence For B2B, Flipping Brand Measurement From 'Outside In' To 'Inside Out'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) B2B brand intelligence software company Brander calls for a shift from the“what” to the“so what”, using data organisations already hold

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brander, a B2B brand intelligence software company, is challenging how the term“brand intelligence” is used today. Most tools in the category report what is being said or scored about a brand at a point in time. In Brander's view, real brand intelligence should go further, explaining what that data means for the brand an organisation has promised, and what to do about it.Brand awareness and positive sentiment are widely regarded as leading indicators of brand health and future business growth. For B2B organisations, however, both are difficult to measure with any confidence.“Brand awareness combined with positive sentiment is one of the strongest signals that a business is set up to grow, but B2B marketers face two problems,” said Raine Gaisford, Founder of Brander.“First, brand has no direct ROI line, which makes it a hard investment to defend to a financially minded c-suite. Second, the evidence that would help is hard to get. Feedback forms give you small or unreliable samples, and commissioned research is expensive enough that it eats into the very budget meant for building the brand.”Survey and panel-based brand tracking struggles in B2B. Audience segments are niche and small, and decision-makers tend to be senior professionals who are less likely to take part in surveys. Recruiting a panel is costly, and because the pool is so narrow, the resulting data is often less reliable.Defining brand intelligenceBrander defines the category this way: brand intelligence goes beyond measuring what is said about a brand. It is the continuous process of turning an organisation's own data into a clear understanding of how its brand is actually perceived, how that compares to the brand it has promised, and what to do about it.From outside in to inside outTraditional brand health measurement is an“outside-in” model, gauging awareness and perception from the market. Brander adds an“inside-out” view, drawing on first-party data that B2B organisations already generate every day. This includes sales and customer meeting transcripts, survey responses, and brand guidelines. Because this data already exists and keeps growing, it provides a more accessible, continuous read on brand health. It complements external measures rather than replacing them.From“what” to“so what”Brander's approach to intelligence works in three layers:.Gap analysis. Where perception supports or undercuts the brand promise..Qualitative insight. Why customers and prospects feel the way they do..Recommendations. Specific actions to close the gaps.For example, if prospects repeatedly raise price in sales conversations while the brand promises premium value, Brander flags the gap, surfaces the underlying perception, and recommends what needs to change.“We've flipped the brand health model so it works from the inside out as well as the outside in, and then taken it a step further, from health to intelligence,” said Gaisford.“Data in isolation isn't valuable. Mentions, NPS scores and brand surveys tell you what is happening at a point in time. Brander tells you the so what: where your brand is delivering on its promise, where it isn't, and what to do next.”For marketing leaders, this means a continuous view of brand health without commissioning new research for every question. It brings visibility across messaging gaps, competitor and pricing signals, and provides an evidence-based case for brand investment that a c-suite can engage with.Brander was developed out of LimeHub, an Australian Creative Agency with a technology obsession, after years of working with B2B clients who invested in brand but struggled to measure it. Brander is supported by the Queensland Government's Ignite Ideas Fund.To learn more about Brander and brand intelligence, visit branderapp.About BranderBrander is a Brand Intelligence Platform for B2B organisations. Using AI and first-party data such as meeting transcripts, surveys and brand guidelines, Brander measures how a brand is actually perceived, analyses that perception against the organisation's brand promise, and delivers insights and recommendations to help B2B companies measure, manage and grow their brand. Brander is operated by Brander App Pty Ltd.

Sonja Corbett

LimeHub

+61 415 949 063

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Brander redefines brand intelligence for B2B, flipping brand measurement from 'outside in' to 'inside out' News Provided By LimeHub October 13, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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