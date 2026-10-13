INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

The investigation concerns whether Acadia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 24, 2026, Acadia issued a press release“announc[ing] Phase 3 enabling topline results from the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing RADIANT clinical trial program evaluating remlifanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP).” Among other data, the Company disclosed that remlifanserin at 60 mg“narrowly missed” the primary endpoint of a clinical tool designed to measure the severity of the disease.

On this news, Acadia's stock price fell $3.25 per share, or 12.78%, to close at $22.18 per share on September 24, 2026.

Then, on September 25, 2026, multiple analysts downgraded Acadia, citing the disappointing trial results.

On this news, Acadia's stock price fell $1.50 per share, or 6.76%, to close at $20.68 per share on September 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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