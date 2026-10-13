INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Zscaler, Inc. - ZS

The investigation concerns whether Zscaler and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 26, 2026, Zscaler reported its financial results for the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. Although Zscaler's revenue and earnings exceeded expectations, the Company guided for current-quarter revenue of between $875 million to $878 million, falling short of the $879 million consensus expectation.

On this news, Zscaler's stock price fell $58.19 per share, or 31.52%, to close at $126.41 per share on May 27, 2026.

Then, on September 24, 2026, Zscaler announced the departure of Mike Rich from his role as the Company's Chief Revenue Officer.

On this news, Zscaler's stock price fell $21.59 per share, or 10.06%, to close at $193.05 per share on September 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980