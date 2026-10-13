Vault One Technologies Opens Accredited-Investor Raise On Deal Box, The Internet Capital Formation Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A precious-metals custody infrastructure company brings its private round to verified accredited investors on Deal Box, the Internet Capital Formation platform.

SHERIDAN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vault-One Technologies LLC, a development-stage company building verification infrastructure for the custody of physical precious metals, today announced that it has opened a private capital raise to verified accredited investors on Deal Box, the online platform for Internet Capital Formation.Gold and other physical metals are among the oldest assets institutions hold, and the record proving they are where they are supposed to be is still built the oldest way. Someone travels to the site, counts what is there, signs a report, and leaves. Between one visit and the next, the holder, the insurer and the lender are relying on a document describing a moment that has already passed.Vault One instruments the asset instead of the calendar. The Company is building continuous evidence rather than periodic inspection, using sensor coverage, chain-of-custody tracking and compliance reporting on a seventy-two hour cycle for metals held in vaults, alongside geofencing, mobile assay and ore verification for metals still in the ground. The aim is custody that can be proven rather than attested, so that an underwriter or a lender can price the asset against a live record instead of a stale one.Vault One is a systems provider rather than a miner, a verification layer rather than an exchange, and a custodial utility rather than a bank.The offering is being made under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, which permits an issuer to publicly communicate a private offering provided that every purchaser is a verified accredited investor. Accredited investors can review the company overview and begin accreditation verification on the Vault One offering portal at dealbox, where the offering itself is accessible through the Company's Deal Box portal.“Internet Capital Formation means a founder gets one place to tell their story to verified investors, and they keep their whole raise. Deal Box does not take a cut of the round, ever. We are the platform and the rails, not a broker. When a founder is ready to raise from accredited investors on their own terms, this is exactly what we built the model to do,” said Thomas Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deal Box.“The people who finance and insure physical metals have always had to take somebody's word for what is in the vault and what is in the ground, and we think that is a solvable problem rather than a permanent one. This raise lets us build the verification layer out and put it in front of the institutions that carry the risk today,” said William J. Stephens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vault One Technologies.About Deal BoxDeal Box, Inc. is an online matchmaking platform of the type contemplated by Section 201(c) of the JOBS Act and Section 4(b) of the Securities Act, supporting Rule 506(c) offerings to verified accredited investors. Deal Box is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or placement agent. It charges no transaction fees to issuers or investors and earns only from technology and advisory services. Learn more at dealbox.About Vault One TechnologiesVault-One Technologies LLC is building institutional infrastructure for the custody of physical precious metals. The Company's approach covers metals held above ground in vaults, through chain-of-custody tracking, sensor coverage and compliance reporting, and metals still in the ground, through geofencing, mobile assay and ore verification. Vault One is a technology and verification provider and does not mine, buy or sell metals, hold customer assets as a bank, or operate an exchange. The Company is headquartered in Sheridan, Illinois.Important Information and DisclaimersThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offer or sale is made only through the Company's offering documents and only to verified accredited investors.The securities are being offered under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. All purchasers must be verified accredited investors as defined in Rule 501(a). No money or other consideration is being solicited by this release, and none will be accepted; no offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of any purchase price can be received until the offering materials have been delivered and accreditation has been verified.Deal Box, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or placement agent, and does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice. Deal Box does not negotiate offering terms, does not hold investor funds or securities, and does not recommend any investment. All offering content is the responsibility of the issuer.This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. No projection or guarantee of investment performance or return is made or implied. An investment in a private company involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.Media ContactFor Deal Box, Inc.:...For Vault One Technologies: William Stephens, President and Chief Executive Officer,...Vault-One Technologies LLC, 330 W. Sheridan Ave., Sheridan, Illinois 60551Website:

William Stephens

Vault-One Technologies LLC

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Vault One Technologies Opens Accredited-Investor Raise on Deal Box, the Internet Capital Formation Platform News Provided By Deal Box October 13, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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