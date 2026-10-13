National Security Leaders Back Human-Led Super Intelligence (SI) In Sensitive Environments

Experienced practitioners come together to support Tesari, a super intelligence developer, to address increasingly interconnected security challenges.

- Elisar NurmagambetHOUSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leaders including special assistant to President Obama, Chief Trade Officer at Intel, Board Director at LexisNexis, and CIA Director support Tesari 's national security initiatives.The strategic threats that countries and multilateral organizations face increasingly cut across traditional intelligence, law enforcement, financial, trade, technology and industry lanes. Additionally, the global threat landscape is changing faster than static controls can.To respond, Tesari formed the new National Security & Strategic Threat Council. Its members operate at the intersection of national security, investigations, government, technology, financial risk, and international affairs. They converge around a common operational problem: finding reliable intelligence in fragmented, international, difficult-to-search information environments and turning it into a defensible decision. The most compelling aspect of this Council is that each member has actually performed the work Tesari does at scale. They trust Tesari because they've witnessed first-hand both human investigations and Tesari's SI capacity. Tesari's National Security & Strategic Threat Council is built around a practical question: how can governments and organizations respond when technology, trade, finance, supply chains, and national security threats are moving faster and becoming more interconnected? Tesari believes technology can dramatically expand the speed, reach, and depth of an investigation, but it does not replace experienced judgment. That human-at-the-helm principle is central both to the platform and to the Council itself.“The problems Tesari aims to solve are concrete, and the people supporting us in shaping this sensitive technology bring high-stakes, hands-on experience. We sought a council who have actually done the work- leaders who have shaped industry standards, global policy, national security strategies, and compliance at some of the world's most influential organizations. We are proud to be trusted by these industry titans and to have their experience and judgment helping shape what Tesari will build next.” says Elisar Nurmagambet, Tesari's Co-Founder and CEO.According to Brian Andersen, Tesari's VP of National Security Applications and Chair of the National Security and Strategic Threat Council,“I learned over more than two decades in national security investigations that the visible event is rarely the whole problem. Behind the attack were financiers and facilitators. Behind the shell company was a nation-state. I saw that in Rwanda, Boston, Germany, and across cases involving criminal, terrorist, and nation-state networks. My role as Chair is to garner different perspectives from the Council, set the direction, and keep us focused on one objective: identifying the threat, relationship, or vulnerability that others have not predicted or cannot yet see.”Introducing the Council Members:Brian Andersen, VP, National Security Applications at Tesari and Chair, National Security & Strategic Threat Council. Former Homeland Security Investigations Supervisory Special Agent.Alma Angotti, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting. Former Senior Counsel, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Jeff Rittener, Former Chief Trade Officer at Intel Corporation. Former advisor, U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security.Joe Zacks, Former Chief Learning Officer and Deputy Assistant Director for Counterterrorism, CIA.Zaid A. Zaid, Former Special Assistant to President Obama and Associate White House Counsel.Stacia Hylton, Board of Directors at LexisNexis Special Services, at CoreCivic. Former Director U.S. Marshals Service, DoJ.Amy McFadden, Senior VP, Head of Arcanum's Strategic Intelligence Group. Former Director of the President's Daily Brief.Mark Demers, Former Group Chief at National Counterterrorism Center (ODNI). Former Special Advisor at the Department of the Treasury. Former FBI.Michael S. Fleming, Colonel (Ret.), U.S. Army, Former Director of the International Technology Center-Mediterranean at U.S. Army DEVCOM.Douglas Gilmer, PhD, former Homeland Security Investigations and Senior Law Enforcement Advisor at DHS.Karanai Ravenscroft, Co-founder, COO Sovereign Bank International. Member of the Osage and Cherokee Nations.David Niccolini, Co-Founder at TorchStone Global and Evidencity.Paul Wright, Former Associate Director at Deloitte and KPMG. Verizon and Intel.Hany Ghanem, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council's Middle East Programs.Tesari AI, a transnational risk intelligence platform, is an autonomous AI platform that combines proprietary data access across the world's most challenging regions, encoded exclusive AI skills, workflows contributed by domain experts, and all-source analysis through hundreds of integrated tools. It is managed end-to-end by an agentic AI system to deliver expert-grade outcomes in minutes. For more information visit .

Samantha Lakin

Tesari AI

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National security leaders back human-led Super Intelligence (SI) in sensitive environments News Provided By Tesari AI October 13, 2026, 21:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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