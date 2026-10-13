





Scytale Launches Scytale MCP, Connecting AI Tools Directly to Live Compliance Data

The release reflects how AI-native teams increasingly operate, where the preferred AI tool is expected to pull the answer or do the task directly rather than send someone into another application. Compliance data has typically sat behind module navigation and manual exports, so building a report or answering a status question meant clicking into each area of the platform and assembling the result by hand. MCP, an open standard introduced by Anthropic in late 2024 for connecting AI applications to external data and tools, has since been adopted across major AI clients. Scytale MCP uses that standard to make compliance data and workflows available to any AI tool a customer connects, with the same rigor and access controls as the platform itself.

Scytale MCP makes Scytale a first-class participant in a customer's AI workflows. Any standard MCP-compliant client, including Claude, ChatGPT, or a customer's own internal agent, can connect and query compliance data in real time to build reports, populate dashboards, or answer a question on demand. For Claude users, setup is a matter of adding the Scytale connector under Settings and Connectors in the Claude app, after which the team can begin asking questions and pulling compliance information from Scytale directly.

What Scytale MCP does



Live compliance queries, available now: Scytale MCP exposes core compliance objects as read-only tools, including frameworks, audits, controls, monitoring, policies, risks, tasks, and vendors. Instead of pulling a report together by hand, teams can ask their AI tool directly and get a live answer grounded in current data: how ready the organization is for its SOC 2 audit right now, which controls are failing or still need evidence before the audit, what is blocking the current audit, which policies have not yet been signed and by whom, or which automated tests are currently failing. Evidence upload, planned for the next phase: The rollout is deliberately staged, starting narrow and expanding as the standard matures. The next phase adds a single, scoped write capability that lets an AI tool attach manual evidence to the right control or monitoring item on a customer's behalf, removing one of the most repetitive manual steps in day-to-day compliance work.

Built with the same rigor as the rest of Scytale

Connecting an AI tool to compliance data only works if the connection is trustworthy, so Scytale MCP is secure and scoped by design.



Scoped access: Each connection authenticates via OAuth and is scoped to a single company, with no cross-account visibility.

Read-only to start: The first phase makes no changes to underlying data. Every action available to a connected tool is a query, not a judgment call. There is no closing controls, approving audits, or changing statuses.

Fully audit-logged: Every call a tool makes is logged, so activity through MCP is as visible and accountable as activity through the user interface.

Regional by default: Scytale MCP is hosted per region, so a customer's data stays in the same region it already lives in today. Client-agnostic: Scytale MCP is built to connect with any MCP-compliant client, including Claude, Claude Code, Claude Desktop, ChatGPT, or a customer's own agent, rather than being tied to a single AI provider.

Scytale MCP is available now to Scytale customers. Teams interested in connecting their AI tools to their compliance program can book a demo.







Teams can now use Scytale's MCP in Claude and ChatGPT to ask plain-language questions about frameworks, audits, controls, monitoring, policies, risks, tasks, and vendors and get live answers from their compliance data.

About Scytale

Founded in 2021, Scytale is a leader in trust and compliance, helping businesses worldwide stay ahead of security, privacy, and AI regulatory requirements. Its agentic GRC platform serves organizations at every stage, from startups preparing for their first audit to global enterprises managing complex, multi-framework programs, across banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and government. With a global team spanning New York, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Berlin, Lisbon, and Prague, Scytale serves customers in 44 countries, including industry leaders such as the ICL Group, PwC, and Deel. Through intelligent automation and AI GRC workflows, Scytale turns complex compliance obligations into a lasting source of competitive advantage.

Press Inquiries

Melissa Dil

melissa [at] scytale.ai

