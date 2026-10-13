INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Neogen Corporation - NEOG

The investigation concerns whether Neogen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 29, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) announced that it had issued a warning letter to Neogen“following an investigation that linked a veterinary wound care product labeled as sterile, Neogen Vet HYCOAT (hyaluronate sodium sterile solution), to serious infections and deaths in horses.” The FDA said that“[t]his incident involved at least 20 horse deaths, making it the largest number of horse deaths ever associated with a quality defect in an FDA-regulated veterinary medical product and the most deaths of any animal species linked to microbiological contamination of an FDA-regulated product labeled as sterile” and further stated that“Neogen initiated a voluntary recall of HYCOAT in late January 2026.”

On this news, Neogen's stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 7.22%, to close at $12.73 per share on September 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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