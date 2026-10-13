Marble Law Launches In Ohio, Offering Family Law Clients Clarity On Their Legal Path And Price Before Work Begins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch brings Marble's divorce services to clients across 20+ Ohio counties, with further expansion planned.

Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Law, which has served 85,000+ clients across family and immigration matters nationwide, has expanded to Ohio. It's the latest step in Marble's continued growth across the United States.

The launch comes at an important time, with more Ohioans choosing to navigate parts of the legal system on their own. In 2025, self-represented litigants filed 54.4% of all general case at the Supreme Court of Ohio, the highest share in five years.

But family law can become complicated quickly. Most traditional law firms charge hefty upfront retainers, followed by unpredictable hourly bills. Marble makes the path clear from the start: clients pay for what they need, at a fixed price per service agreed on before any work begins.

Marble has developed tech built on attorney insights from 130,000+ completed legal services to help clients better understand the path ahead. With the Marble app and Marble Assistant, an attorney-trained AI, clients can also see where their case stands and what comes next at any time, instead of waiting for an update during office hours.

Marble comes to Ohio

Marble is now offering help with family law across 20+ Ohio counties, including Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Lake, Lorain and Butler, with plans to expand across the state.

The launch brings the Marble legal experience to Ohioans navigating divorce: an experienced attorney licensed in Ohio, a fixed price for each step, technology that helps clients understand what they need, and a clear view of their case at every step.

"I've spent my career practicing family law in Ohio, and one thing hasn't changed: clients want to know what's happening with their case without having to chase someone down for an answer,” said Douglas Kutsko, Marble's Ohio Managing Attorney.“With Marble, my clients can see where things stand in the app at any time, and that kind of visibility has genuinely changed how I'm able to support them."

What's next

Ohio marks the latest step in Marble's broader U.S. expansion, with more states to follow. As Marble grows, its goal remains the same: to make the highest-quality legal help easier for people across the country to access and experience.

About Marble Law

Marble Law® is a licensed law firm reinventing how people access legal care. More than 85,000 clients have moved forward with Marble, working with a vetted network of 600+ experienced local attorneys, each licensed in the state where the case is filed. Clients work with their attorney online at a fixed price for every step, agreed before any work begins: no hourly billing and no surprise invoices. Marble has earned more than 3,700 five-star reviews on Trustpilot. This is what moving forward feels like.

Website: marble.co

LinkedIn: Marble Law

Instagram: @marblelaw

Press Inquiries

Marble Law Firm - OH

1468 W 9th St

Cleveland, OH

44113

hello [at] themarbleway.com