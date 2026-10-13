Olympic Holdings Investments Acquires Integra Clear, Maker Of Vita-D-Chlor® Water Treatment Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Acquisition expands Olympic Holdings' portfolio into specialty water treatment and environmental solutions.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Olympic Holdings Investments, a privately held family office with offices in Houston and Seattle, today announced its acquisition of Integra Clear, a Washington-based manufacturer of specialty water treatment products best known for its flagship Vita-D-Chlorbrand. The transaction closed on July 3, 2026.Founded more than 30 years ago, Integra Clear specializes in vitamin C-based dechlorination solutions used by municipalities, water utilities, contractors, and industrial customers. Its Vita-D-Chlorproducts provide an environmentally responsible approach to neutralizing chlorine and chloramines in water discharge applications, including water main flushing, infrastructure maintenance, construction dewatering, and industrial water treatment.The acquisition represents a strategic addition to Olympic Holdings' portfolio of operating businesses and aligns with the firm's focus on investing in established companies serving essential industries with durable demand, differentiated products, and opportunities for long-term growth.“We are excited to welcome Integra Clear and the Vita-D-Chlor brand to the Olympic Holdings family,” said Jerod Pierce, Founder and Managing Partner of Olympic Holdings Investments.“Integra Clear has built an impressive business around a specialized product offering that serves an important role in water infrastructure maintenance and environmental protection. We see significant opportunities to build on the Company's established reputation, expand its market presence, and support its next phase of growth.”Under Olympic Holdings' ownership, Integra Clear will continue to focus on delivering high-quality dechlorination products while pursuing opportunities to expand distribution, strengthen customer relationships, and introduce its solutions to additional markets and applications.As part of its long-term growth strategy, Olympic Holdings is actively seeking strategic add-on acquisitions that complement Integra Clear's existing product portfolio, expand its distribution capabilities, and strengthen its presence across the water treatment and environmental solutions markets. The firm welcomes discussions with business owners and intermediaries regarding potential acquisition opportunities.“Our approach is centered on acquiring high-quality businesses and providing the resources, strategic support, and long-term capital necessary to help them reach their full potential,” added Pierce.“As a family office, we are not constrained by traditional private equity investment timelines. We have the flexibility to take a patient approach to growth, invest in our people and products, and build businesses intended to thrive for decades.”Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About Integra ClearIntegra Clear is a Washington-based manufacturer of specialty water treatment and dechlorination products. Through its flagship Vita-D-Chlorbrand, the Company provides vitamin C-based dechlorination solutions for municipal water systems, utilities, contractors, and industrial applications. With more than three decades of industry experience, Integra Clear has established a reputation for providing effective, environmentally responsible solutions that help customers manage chlorine and chloramine discharge while protecting aquatic ecosystems.For more information, visit .About Olympic Holdings InvestmentsOlympic Holdings Investments is a privately held family office with offices in Houston and Seattle. Founded by entrepreneur and investor Jerod Pierce, the firm invests across a diversified portfolio of operating businesses, real estate, and other asset classes.Olympic Holdings focuses on acquiring and growing established businesses through disciplined capital allocation, operational expertise, and long-term ownership. With permanent family capital and a flexible investment horizon, the firm emphasizes sustainable growth, operational excellence, and enduring value creation.Company ContactOlympic Holdings InvestmentsHouston | Seattle...

Nancy James

Olympic Holdings Investments

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Olympic Holdings Investments Acquires Integra Clear, Maker of Vita-D-Chlor® Water Treatment Solutions News Provided By Olympic Holdings Investments October 13, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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