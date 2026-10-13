Big Lettuce Launches Green Room, Free Pre-Production Software For Filmmakers

Green Room's shot-list editor, shown with fictional sample production data. Filmmakers plan and enter their own shots. Image: Green Room / Big Lettuce Entertainment.

Ad-supported platform brings script breakdowns, shot lists, scheduling, and call sheets together, with no subscription required.

- Jamen Meistrich, CEO of Big Lettuce Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Lettuce Entertainment today announced the launch of Green Room, FREE web-based pre-production software that brings script breakdowns, shot lists, schedules, budgets, and call sheets into one workspace for independent filmmakers and students.

Green Room was developed by Big Lettuce Entertainment and a team of filmmakers with extensive production experience, led by Jamen Meistrich. The platform brings script breakdowns, shot lists, storyboards, scheduling, crew management, budgets, and call sheets together. Its script parser detects scenes in an uploaded text-based screenplay PDF, letting filmmakers review and import them into a scene breakdown. Filmmakers build their own shot lists and upload storyboard images to plan each scene. It gives the beginning filmmaker the same tools that the seasoned pros are using, but for free.

For independent filmmakers working with limited budgets, production planning often means moving information between spreadsheets, documents, and separate apps. Green Room keeps that work connected and organized, with its production tools available all in one place free of charge.

"Independent filmmakers already face enough obstacles getting their projects made," said Jamen Meistrich, CEO of Big Lettuce Entertainment and Founder of Green Room. "The software they rely on shouldn't be another one. As a young filmmaker, I have grown tired of the big software companies constantly putting their hands in my pockets as I try to create. So, I created Green Room to provide professional-grade pre-production tools that anyone can use and put my limited resources on the screen, not in the algorithm."

Filmmakers can source Green Room at . In addition to the basics of filmmaking, Green Room can be used for calculating film tax incentives, chain of title organization, delivery document rooms, and crew group chats.

“The analytical systemization of the production, pre-production and delivery process allows filmmakers who are looking for financing to come more prepared for a successful outcome. They are able to group and show the information in a way that makes it simpler for a potential investor to digest and vet the facts,” states Chris Ogeneski, founder of Corvid Partners and financier of film slates for over twenty years.

The Green Room was beta-tested and developed on multiple projects, including Tim McMurtrie Presents, a music variety show, and Group Therapy, a short film, both of which used the program from start to finish and were delivered to the streaming platform Red Coral Universe.

“As someone who is transitioning from music to episodic production later in life (I am in my fifties), I found Green Room to be very easy to learn for those of us who are a bit technologically challenged. It was particularly useful having all the information we needed together in one place that was accessible to multiple members of the crew as we prepared for and shot the show,” said Tim McMurtrie, creator of Tim McMurtrie Presents.

“As a seventeen-year-old high school student with a very busy schedule, the ease of use and well-thought-out details of Green Room allowed me to be an active member of the team even though I was at times participating remotely,” said Henry Ogeneski (production coordinator).

Red Coral Universe ( ), which has a dedicated Big Lettuce Entertainment channel, is an early adopter using Green Room for all its in-house productions.

At launch, Green Room includes:

. Script organization, scene parsing, and scene breakdowns

. Shot list creation and storyboard image uploads

. Production scheduling and call sheet creation

. Crew management and group chat channels

. Location management and file organization

. Budget tracking, production accounting, and invoice creation

. Film tax incentive estimates

. Chain of title document organization

. Document room organization

Green Room is free to use for filmmakers, students, production companies, and content creators. Advertising and an optional ad-free upgrade support the platform; the upgrade removes ads without changing the production tools available to free users. Filmmakers can sign up at .

About Green Room

Green Room is a product of Big Lettuce Entertainment, a subsidiary of Red Coral Universe. Built for independent filmmakers by independent filmmakers, the free, web-based platform connects scripts, breakdowns, shot lists, schedules, crew information, budgets, and call sheets in a single production workspace.

About Big Lettuce Entertainment

Big Lettuce Entertainment, a subsidiary of Red Coral Universe, is an independent film production and distribution company focused on discovering and supporting young, up-and-coming, and undiscovered Gen Z filmmakers. Through original productions and distribution on Red Coral Universe, the company helps emerging filmmakers bring their work to audiences. It also develops tools such as Green Room to help independent creators plan and produce their films.

Jamen Meistrich

Big Lettuce Entertainment

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