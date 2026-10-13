Game Show Battle Rooms Boston Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Boston – Burlington introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign for businesses, families, and groups throughout Greater Boston and the surrounding communities.

Game Show Battle Rooms Boston – Burlington offers catering, adult beverage service, and a private meeting room alongside hosted game show experiences for corporate holiday parties and group events.

Guests compete in immersive, head-to-head challenges inspired by classic television game shows, with holiday-themed content, giant props, exciting competition, and professional hosts guiding every round.

Game Show Battle Rooms Boston offers interactive corporate holiday events that combine hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment at Burlington Mall.

The 2026 holiday campaign marks the first holiday season for Game Show Battle Rooms Boston – Burlington, located at Burlington Mall in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The campaign introduces holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations throughout Greater Boston.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

BOSTON - BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Boston has announced the local launch of its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Greater Boston area.

The Boston-area venue will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with professional hosts and private game show arenas. Catering and adult beverage options are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO GREATER BOSTON

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The Boston location's seasonal programming introduces holiday-themed questions and challenges into the company's established game formats, providing a variation on the venue's regular experiences.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN GREATER BOSTON

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Boston offering an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

Greater Boston is home to businesses and organizations across technology, healthcare, higher education, financial services, and other industries. The seasonal programming provides a hosted activity for coworkers participating in company celebrations, employee appreciation events, and departmental gatherings.

During each experience, participants are divided into teams and compete through a series of interactive challenges. Professional game show hosts facilitate the competitions, explain the rules, and manage the event.

Catering and adult beverage options are available for companies coordinating food and entertainment as part of their corporate holiday celebrations.

The format also accommodates other organized groups, including professional associations, community organizations, and private celebrations.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment,” said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms.“With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

SERVING BOSTON'S BUSINESS AND GROUP EVENT COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms Boston brings the company's private, hosted game show experience to businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout the Greater Boston metropolitan area.

The venue hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private celebrations throughout the year.

Its participation in the 2026 holiday campaign introduces seasonal content to those existing experiences, providing a structured group activity for companies planning events during the final months of the year.

For organizations with employees working across multiple departments or teams, the game show format brings participants together through shared challenges and facilitated competition.

The seasonal programming also provides an activity for friends, families, and other groups organizing holiday gatherings outside the workplace.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER BOSTON-AREA CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, subject to local service availability.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Boston venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Boston Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 13, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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