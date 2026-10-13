INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. - FHTX

The investigation concerns whether Foghorn and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 1, 2026, Foghorn issued a press release“announc[ing] that, following a review of clinical data from the Phase 1 dose escalation trial of FHD-909 (LY4050784), Foghorn and Lilly have decided not to advance the program into the clinical development expansion phase. The Collaboration also will not be advancing the Selective SMARCA2 degrader program, and the companies do not anticipate further collaboration activities. As a result, Foghorn is prioritizing resources toward its proprietary portfolio programs with the greatest potential to address significant patient needs and create long-term value.” The press release further quoted Foghorn Chief Executive Officer Adrian Gottshalk as stating that“Foghorn is reducing its workforce by approximately 40% and further aligning its operating structure resulting in cash to fund Foghorn's priority programs into the second half of 2029.”

On this news, Foghorn's stock price fell $0.90 per share, or 30.82%, to close at $2.02 per share on October 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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