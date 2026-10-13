MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, Tove Lo and More Join Tristan Schukraft and MISTR for a Night of Sexual Health, Music and HIV Prevention

West Hollywood, California, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charli XCX delivered a surprise performance at The Abbey in West Hollywood Saturday night as Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR, hosted the second annual National PrEP Day, bringing together some of entertainment's biggest names to celebrate sexual health, eliminating stigma and championing free HIV prevention.

The star-studded celebration featured DJ sets by Chappell Roan and Leland, a performance by Charli XCX, and an after-party DJ set by Tove Lo. Celebrity guests included Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Emily Ratajkowski, Tinashe, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Kesha, NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks, Meredith Marks, Melissa Gorga, Sutton Stracke, Marysol Patton, Saucy Santana, Lance Bass, Bella Poarch, Hayes Warner, Colton Haynes, TS Madison, Sam Asghari, Symone, Plastique, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Cheyenne Jackson, Bruno Alcantara Lawrence Chaney, Jai Rodriguez, Terrell Carter, John Arthur Hill and Zack Wickham.

Charli XCX said,“I think it's amazing what MISTR is doing to make HIV prevention more accessible. It's so important that everyone has access to clear information and the resources they need to protect themselves, without stigma or judgment.”

Created by Tristan and MISTR in 2025, National PrEP Day is celebrated annually on October 10 (10/10) to bring HIV prevention into the cultural conversation and encourage more Americans to take control of their sexual health. Through MISTR, patients can access PrEP, DoxyPEP and long-term HIV care for free, with or without insurance.

“We created National PrEP Day because HIV prevention should be something we celebrate, not something we whisper about,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR.“Sex is supposed to be fun. So why not throw a huge party with incredible music, drag queens and some of our favorite people, all while reminding everyone that they can protect themselves for free? We're taking the shame out of sexual health. If we can help end HIV while throwing a big gay party, even better.” positioning much better here.

In just its second year, National PrEP Day has gained significant government recognition. Representatives Mark Pocan (D-WI) and Don Bacon (R-NE) introduced a bipartisan Congressional resolution recognizing the day and supporting expanded access to PrEP. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs both issued official proclamations recognizing October 10 as National PrEP Day, with Massachusetts State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis helping secure the recognition in his state. The cities of Las Vegas, San Francisco, West Hollywood, and Wilton Manors all issued proclamations officially recognizing National PrEP Day as well.

The celebration follows MISTR's recent announcement at the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting of a commitment to fund one million free HIV tests and one million free hepatitis C tests by the end of 2027, connecting individuals directly to prevention, treatment and long-term care.

For more information or to sign up for free PrEP, visit MISTR.com.

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ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is the largest telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment, long-term HIV care and sexual confidence solutions in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the only telemedicine platform offering its' services for free to the uninsured. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor's office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit mistr.com, or its' companion platform sistr.com.

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Tristan Schukraft and Charli XCX at MISTR's Second Annual National PrEP Day event at The Abbey Chappell Roan, Tristan Schukraft and Evan Candelmo at MISTR's Second Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey

CONTACT: Brian Rosman MISTR 323.443.7780...