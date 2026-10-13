Octave Holdings & Investments Completes Sale Of Alpharetta Summit

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Octave Holdings & Investments, LLC (Octave) announced the disposition of Alpharetta Summit, located at 6225 Alpharetta Hwy in Alpharetta, Georgia, in a transaction valued at approximately $6.9 million. The approximately 37,964 square feet property is anchored by Davita Dialysis and New Height Academy.Originally constructed in 2008, Alpharetta Summit is located approximately three miles from the GA-400 and US-19 McFarland Parkway exit, with convenient access to Atlanta Highway, which records approximately 18,000 average annual daily traffic. The property benefits from its location in an affluent suburban market characterized by a strong daytime population, numerous businesses, and sports clubs. The surrounding 10-mile trade area includes a population of approximately 493,824, with an average income of approximately $144,252.“We are pleased with the outcome of this transaction and the strong, long-standing relationships that contributed to its success,” said Sridhar Marupudi, Chief Executive Officer of Octave Holdings & Investments.“Alpharetta Summit exemplifies the strength of well-located commercial real estate supported by established tenancy, durable demand and a strong surrounding market. The transaction reflects our disciplined approach to asset management and our focus on creating and realizing long-term value across our portfolio. Our team was able to develop a creative seller financing structure that was beneficial to all parties, which in turn provided significantly higher returns to our investors.”“This transaction demonstrates the value of our vertically integrated approach,” said Zia Rahman, Chief Strategy Officer at Octave Holdings & Investments.“Through the expertise of our in-house Pinnacle Leasing & Management team, we were able to integrate leasing and property management with our broader asset management strategy, strengthen a long-standing tenant relationship and drive value throughout the ownership lifecycle. That alignment was instrumental in positioning Alpharetta Summit for a successful outcome.”About Octave Holdings & InvestmentsOctave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fifteen states valued at approximately $1 billion. Its mission is to empower individuals and institutions to achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in tangible commercial real estate assets. Octave is dedicated to creating sustainable passive income streams while fostering transparency and trust. Its innovative platform is designed to provide clear insights and seamless management of investments, ensuring clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys.

Sidrah Nadeem

Octave Holdings & Investments

+1 929-490-3435

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Octave Holdings & Investments Completes Sale of Alpharetta Summit News Provided By Octave Holdings and Investments October 13, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.