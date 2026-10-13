Well Told Advisory Launches To Help Better Food And Wellness Brands Get Chosen

Laura Chalela Hoover, MPH, RDN, founder of Well Told Advisory, an independent strategy and communications practice for food and wellness brands.

Founded by former Edelman EVP Laura Chalela Hoover, the independent practice connects science, strategy & storytelling to turn credibility into consumer desire.

- Laura Chalela Hoover, Founder, Well Told AdvisoryBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Well Told Advisory, a new independent strategy and communications practice for food and wellness brands, today announced its launch with a clear mission: to help companies turn what makes them better into the reason people choose them.Wellness is a top or important priority for 84% of U.S. consumers, according to McKinsey's 2025 Future of Wellness research. But as consumer interest grows, so does the competition for attention. Brands face increasing scrutiny of health claims, ingredients and labeling, alongside a crowded landscape of competing messages, creators and health information.Being better has never mattered more. It has also never been harder to make better obvious.Too often, the science, strategy and storytelling behind a brand are developed in separate conversations. Well Told Advisory brings them together, helping R&D, marketing, communications and leadership teams align around what's true, what consumers care about and what will move the business forward."Food and wellness brands are being asked to prove more while communicating more simply," said Laura Chalela Hoover, MPH, RDN, founder of Well Told Advisory. "Strong products are competing with louder, faster stories every day. The brands that win will hold up in the science room and still land in the marketing room. That's the space Well Told Advisory was built for."After nearly 25 years advising food, beverage and wellness brands, Hoover saw a recurring challenge: strong evidence doesn't always translate into consumer preference. A product can be scientifically credible but commercially unremarkable. A claim can be accurate but irrelevant. A compelling story can lose its power when it isn't grounded in proof.Well Told Advisory was created to close that gap.The practice offers four interconnected services: Direction, helping brands determine where to lead; Proof to Desire, translating scientific credibility into compelling consumer positioning; Counsel, providing independent senior-level strategic guidance; and Bringing It to Market, turning strategy into communications that reach and move the right audiences.At the center of the practice is the proprietary Credibility Gap SystemTM, designed to help brands close the distance between what they can credibly claim and what consumers have a reason to care about.Brands can begin with a Credibility Snapshot, a focused, one-week assessment of where their story stands, what's getting in the way and where to focus next.Built to offer senior-level expertise without the layers of a traditional agency, Hoover personally leads every engagement, bringing in a curated network of experienced specialists when the work calls for it."I didn't want to build another agency," said Hoover. "I wanted to be the kind of partner I always believed clients needed: someone who understands the science, sees the commercial opportunity and isn't afraid to say what needs to be said."Before founding Well Told Advisory, Hoover served as an executive vice president in Edelman's food and beverage practice, following roles at Golin and Weber Shandwick. She is also a registered dietitian nutritionist with a master's degree in public health, bringing a distinctive combination of scientific fluency, commercial perspective and senior communications leadership to the brands she advises.About Well Told AdvisoryWell Told Advisory is an independent strategy and communications practice for food and wellness brands with something better to offer. From food, beverage, supplements and functional nutrition to fitness, health technology and healthy aging, the practice helps companies bridge the gap between credibility and consumer desire. Founded by Laura Chalela Hoover, MPH, RDN, and based in Bend, Oregon, Well Told Advisory works with brands globally.Learn more at .

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Well Told Advisory Launches to Help Better Food and Wellness Brands Get Chosen News Provided By Well Told Advisory October 13, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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