'My Family, My Voice: Where Every LGBTQ+ Family Belongs' Named Finalist In The 6Th Annual Anthem Awards

Anthem Award Finalist 2026

"My Family, My Voice" project summary & image used for Anthem Award voting

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Kids Workbook from Tom Tracy Books Honored as Belonging & Inclusion Finalist in Annual Anthem Awards - an honor recognizing impactful work in social change

- Tom Tracy, Author & Project LeadSICKLERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chosen from more than 2,500 entries worldwide, My Family, My Voice: Where Every LGBTQ+ Family Belongs is among the highest‐scoring projects submitted this year. Finalists represent the top tier of social‐impact excellence across nonprofit, corporate, media, and independent creators.Created by Tom Tracy, LCSW, founder of Tom Tracy Books, My Family, My Voice is a groundbreaking, first‐of‐its‐kind workbook designed to help children raised in LGBTQ+ families build confidence, understand boundaries, navigate questions from peers and adults, and celebrate their identities and family stories with pride.A Finalist Among Global LeadersThis year's Belonging & Inclusion finalists include major organizations such as GoFundMe, glisten, StoryLab, and ABC News - placing My Family, My Voice alongside some of the most influential voices in social impact, advocacy, and inclusive storytelling. In a statement, Tom Tracy said,“It is a humble honor to have this project sit beside these global leaders, but more importantly, it's a message to all LGBTQ+ families that they are seen and valued.”Judged by Leaders in Global ImpactAnthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). Judges for the 6th Annual Anthem Awards include an esteemed panel of leaders from organizations and companies dedicated to social impact, including:. Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart Association. Heather Malenshek, CMO, Land O'Lakes, Inc.. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Award‐Winning Actor and LGBTQ+ Advocate. Patrice Duckworth, Chief Inclusion Officer, Johnson & Johnson. Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO, National Women's Law Center. Justina Nixon‐Saintil, Vice President and Global Chief Impact Officer, IBMAdvanced Praise from LGBTQ+ Leaders, Advocates, and Family‐Serving OrganizationsBefore publication, My Family, My Voice received powerful endorsements from leaders across LGBTQ+ advocacy, adoption services, family support organizations, and pediatric care:. Jaimie Kelton, Co‐Host of The Queer Family Podcast, praised the workbook as“a resource LGBTQ+ families have needed for years - finally here, finally affirming, finally centering our kids.”. David Morgenstern, Founder of gaddies, called it“a beautifully crafted tool that helps kids raised in LGBTQ+ families feel confident, proud, and prepared.”. Brian Rosenberg, Founder of Gays With Kids, described it as“a game‐changing resource for queer parents raising the next generation.”. Sam Leeson, Founder of babyREADY, noted:“This workbook fills a critical gap in supporting LGBTQ+ families with developmentally appropriate, SEL‐aligned content.”. Julie Dees, Vice President, Children's Home Society of New Jersey, shared:“Every adoptive and foster family should have access to tools like this - it's thoughtful, inclusive, and deeply needed.”. Sue Hollar, Executive Director, The Barker Adoption Foundation, said:“This workbook empowers children to understand their stories with pride and clarity.”. Jordyn White, Board Member of Rainbow Families and Vice President at the Human Rights Campaign, wrote the workbook's parent/caregiver foreword, stating:“This resource helps families create conversations where identities are celebrated and every child feels seen.”The workbook is also endorsed and recommended by a board‐certified pediatrician who called it“developmentally sound, emotionally supportive, and an invaluable tool for families and clinicians.”Anthem Awards Leadership Statement“We're thrilled to see the impact sector bounce back, share their stories, and expand their impact after a challenging year last year,” said Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin.“This year's Finalists are truly setting the standard for how to advocate for a cause, inspire action, create impact, and overall make this world a better place.”Community Voice Voting Now OpenAlongside the Finalist Announcement comes the launch of Anthem Community Voice, in partnership with NationBuilder - an annual voting campaign and celebration uplifting the work of Anthem Finalists.Supporters can vote for My Family, My Voice from October 13 through October 29 at:href="#/2026/belonging-inclusion/content-media/" rel="external nofollow" anthemawardAll Finalists are also in the running to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Award, selected by Anthem judges. Winners for the 6th Annual Anthem Awards will be announced on November 5, 2026.About My Family, My VoiceMy Family, My Voice is part of the Whatever WorkbooksTM collection - a series of inclusive, SEL‐aligned resources designed to help children understand themselves, their families, and the world around them. The workbook centers LGBTQ+ families, offering tools for belonging, emotional literacy, boundary setting, and pride.About Tom Tracy BooksTom Tracy Books creates inclusive children's literature and SEL resources for families, schools, and youth‐serving organizations. Founded by licensed clinical social worker and award‐winning author Tom Tracy, the brand is committed to helping all children feel seen, valued, and proud of who they are and where they come from.Find Tom Tracy Books Online:Website:Instagram: @tomtracybooksLinkedIn: Tom Tracy BooksFacebook: @authortomtracyAbout The Anthem Awards:Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognizes impactful brands, nonprofits, and individuals that are setting the standard for good worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology. This season's partners and sponsors include NationBuilder, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit, and The Nonprofit Alliance. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.About The Webby Awards:Hailed as the“Internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video and Film; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps, Software and Immersive; Social; Podcasts; Games; Creators; and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners include Adobe, WP Engine, Patreon, ElevenLabs, Framer, Meta, NAACP, KPMG, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, The Podcast Show, and Authentic.Find The Anthem Awards Online:Website: anthemawardsInstagram: @anthemawardsLinkedIn: The Anthem AwardsTikTok: @anthemawards

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'My Family, My Voice: Where Every LGBTQ+ Family Belongs' Named Finalist in the 6th Annual Anthem Awards News Provided By Tom Tracy Books October 13, 2026, 20:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Retail



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