Brexy Agent Studio, LIVE

Brexy Agent Studio brings specialist AI agent teams to capital markets for M&A, ECM, DCM, investment banking and private equity workflows.

- Sankalp Shangari, Founder and CEO of BrexySINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brexy Launches AI Agent Studio, Bringing Teams of Specialist AI Agents to Capital MarketsBrexy Agent Studio, where AI agents work together as teams on capital markets work, from research and valuation to deal execution, with people approving every final result.Brexy, today announced the launch of Brexy Agent Studio, a studio where capital markets professionals and specialist AI agents work side by side. Instead of prompting a single chatbot, users assign work to agent teams that split the task, hand work between specialists, report progress live and deliver a sourced result for human approval. The studio is live today, with early access open through a waitlist.Most capital markets teams already use AI for individual tasks: drafting, summarising documents, searching filings or building slides. But deal work is not a single task. It runs across research, valuation, execution and compliance, and each step depends on the one before it.Today, people still carry that work between tools by hand. Brexy Agent Studio adds the missing coordination layer, so specialist agents can share context, hand off work and bring people in when judgment is required.How it worksIn Brexy Agent Studio, each agent has a defined role, skills and the data it is permitted to use. Agents are organised into teams with a lead agent, and they work inside shared channels alongside the people they support.1. Assign. A user briefs an agent in a channel, the way they would brief an analyst.2. Coordinate. The lead agent splits the work and hands parts to specialist teammates.3. Track. A live work report shows each step: what was read, what was drafted and who handed off to whom.4. Approve. The result arrives in the user's Inbox with sources attached. Nothing is shared until an authorised person signs off.Every user also gets BREXY, a personal agent that briefs them on completed work, routes new requests to the right team and asks for approval when needed. Because agents run in the cloud, work continues after users log off. Repeated tasks can be saved as skills that agents run on a schedule.Agent teams at launchThe platform launches with 20+ ready-made agent teams for capital markets. Here are five of them:. Research & Market Intelligence: Sector maps, company briefs and market signal, with every fact sourced. Financial Analysis & Valuation: Normalised financials, trading comps, precedents, DCF, LBO and football fields. M&A Desk: Target screening, buyer universes, teasers and decision-ready materials. Equity Capital Markets: Issuance windows, pricing signal, book-building support and prospectus drafting. Debt Capital Markets: New-issue pricing, curve analysis, and ratings and covenant packagesThese are just a starting point. Many more agent teams are ready to explore and work with on the studio, across coverage and origination, private equity, SPACs, credit, compliance, investor relations and operations. If a team does not exist yet, users can describe the specialist they need, and an agent will build it.Built-in controlsBrexy Agent Studio is designed for regulated institutions, with control built into how agents operate:. Scoped access: each agent receives only the tools, data and actions its role requires.. Human approval: sensitive actions wait for sign-off from an authorised person.. Audit history: inputs, tool use, decisions, outputs and approvals remain traceable.. Firm ownership: agents, data and work history belong to the firm, not an individual account.. Model choice: agents run on leading hosted models or on a model subscription the firm already has.. Security: the platform is SOC 2 Type I attested and fully cloud-hosted, with nothing to install.About, Brexy Agent StudioBrexy is a Singapore-based company building an agentic studio for capital markets. Its flagship product, Brexy Agent Studio, lets financial professionals build and coordinate teams of specialist AI agents across M&A, ECM, DCM, research, valuation and private equity workflows, while people remain responsible for judgment and decisions. Early access is open to everyone through a waitlist, teams can join the waitlist at brexy/waitlist and get access to the full studio for one month (30 days) free.Learn more at brexy

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Brexy Agent Studio: Where AI Agents Work as a Team ( LIVE )

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Brexy Launches AI Agent Studio for Capital Markets News Provided By Brexy Pte. Ltd. October 13, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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