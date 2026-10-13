Delhi Court Issues NBW Against Vaishali Mane In RCOM Money Laundering Case

A Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, on Tuesday issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Vaishali Mane, who has been chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case worth Rs 40,000 crores connected with Reliance Communications (RCOM) of ADAG. Former Director Punit Narendra Garg is in judicial custody after his arrest in January 2026. Mane was chargesheeted without arrest. However, her whereabouts are known to the ED.

Court issues open-ended NBW

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gulati issued an open-ended NBW against Vaishali Mane after considering the plea moved by the ED. "Having gone through the record and considering the submissions as well as the nature and gravity of the allegations of the offence of money laundering alleged to have been committed by the accused, it is clear that for securing the presence of the accused, this court deems fit to issue open-ended NBWs against the accused Vaishali Mane and, as such, open-ended NBWs are directed to be issued against the accused," Special Judge Gulati ordered on Tuesday.

The court said that the NBWs shall remain in force until executed or cancelled by the court. The court directed that the investigating agency shall place on record the report regarding the verified whereabouts of the accused and the steps taken for execution of open-ended NBWs. The matter has been listed for filing and consideration of the report and for further proceedings on November 16.

Accused failed to join investigation

While issuing NBWs, the court noted that the last NBWs issued against accused Vaishali Mane were returned unexecuted and a status report to that effect was filed; along with the Status Report, a Panchnama Report has also been annexed. As per the status report, upon visiting the last known address of accused Vaishali Mane, her mother was found present, who informed the officials that the accused has been residing in the US since 2015 after she got married and she last visited India in 2021.

ED's submission to the court

Senior Advocate Zoheb Hossain appeared for the ED and submitted that initially on April 27, the predecessor had issued NBWs against the accused after noting that despite service of notice/summons to join investigation on various dates and serving her upon email and WhatsApp, she had failed to appear and join investigation. It was submitted that open-ended NBWs be issued against the accused for securing her presence.

The court said that the record shows that initially, vide order dated April 27, the Predecessor court had issued NBWs against accused Vaishali Mane after duly noting that despite issuance of various notices/summons to join the investigation at her last known address, email, as well as WhatsApp. It was also said that she failed to appear and join the investigation, and even one of the summons issued to the accused by the ED on February 19 for appearance on March 2 was returned with a report of refusal. (ANI)

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