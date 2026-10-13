Vaishali Boat Capsizing: 11 Dead, PM Modi Announces Rs 2L Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of life in a boat capsizing incident in Bihar's Vaishali district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.

According to the Vaishali DM, at least 11 people were killed when a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area in Vaishali. The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia, Expresses Condolences

In an X post shared by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The loss of lives in the boat capsizing incident in Vaishali, Bihar, is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," the post read.

The PMO added, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

State Leaders React to Tragedy

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

BJP President Nitin Nabin also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. "The loss of lives due to a boat capsizing in the Ganga River in Raghoopur, Vaishali district of Bihar, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls and bestow patience and strength upon the grieving families during this difficult time. Om Shanti," Nabin wrote on X.

Tejashwi Yadav Shares Incident Details

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief over the boat capsizing incident. In a post on X, Yadav said that around 30 people were reportedly aboard the boat when it capsized while they were returning after going to eat food.

He added that most of those aboard were children.

"Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far, six have been referred to the hospital, and three people are safe," Yadav said, sharing preliminary details of the incident.

The RJD leader further stated that he had spoken to the District Magistrate and the Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department and requested the deployment of additional rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Rescue and relief efforts are being undertaken following the incident. (ANI)

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