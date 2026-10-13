Rise Marketing Group, Leading Boston Marketing Agency, Begins Offering Chatgpt Ads Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This new advertising channel offers brands a chance to get ahead of the competition.

Dedham, MASSACHUSETTS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is rare that a new, but viable, marketing channel is created, but that is exactly what has happened with ChatGPT's new ad platform. These ads provide low competition and immediate visibility to brands inside ChatGPT, where more and more people go for answers.

Rise Marketing Group, one of Boston's leading marketing agencies, is excited to help clients navigate these new ads.

“This is a complete greenfield for advertising.” Says Ben Lund, CEO of Rise Marketing Group.“If you begin advertising before your competition on ChatGPT, you have the potential to reach thousands of users before anyone else, making yourself the go-to brand.”

As ChatGPT continues to evolve as a platform for discovering information and brands, businesses that explore advertising opportunities early may be better positioned to build visibility and connect with potential customers. Rise Marketing Group is helping businesses understand this emerging channel and develop campaigns designed to make the most of it.

Businesses interested in exploring ChatGPT advertising should reach out to Rise Marketing Group as soon as possible to ensure they beat their competition to the punch.

About Rise Marketing Group

Rise Marketing Group is a full-service marketing agency helping brands grow through customized marketing from paid ads, SEO, AI optimization and website design and development. Founded in 2018 and based in the Boston area, Rise Marketing Group partners with businesses throughout the country of all sizes to deliver client growth. For more information, visit



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