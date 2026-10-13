Salescloser AI CEO Ali Tajskandar Highlights Patent Growth, New Sky Platform Launch, Strategic Partnerships And Margin Expansion Opportunities In New Executive Interview

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the“Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announces the release of a new executive interview featuring Chief Executive Officer Ali Tajskandar.

During the interview, Tajskandar highlighted several recent corporate milestones and business developments, including the launch of Sky, the Company's new AI-powered onboarding platform designed to enable businesses to create and deploy customized AI sales agents in minutes through a conversational interface. He also discussed SalesCloser AI's continued innovation in conversational AI, including advances in multi-agent interactions and hybrid text, voice, and avatar-based customer engagement experiences.







The full interview can be viewed here:

“SalesCloser is your AI sales team. The problem that a lot of businesses have is not that they don't have enough opportunities, but the speed to lead. Their ability to respond to those opportunities might be too slow, and because of that, they miss opportunities they already have,” said Ali Tajskandar.

Tajskandar further reviewed the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio, noting that SalesCloser AI has filed ten patent applications to date, with three U.S. patents granted, which management believes strengthens the Company's position in conversational AI-driven sales automation. The discussion included recently announced patent achievements covering AI appointment booking technology and hybrid session management across text, voice, and avatar channels.

The interview also addressed the Company's fiscal third quarter 2026 results, including a diversified customer base across multiple industries and geographies. Tajskandar noted that technology and financial services represent the Company's largest customer verticals, while the United States remains its largest market.

Tajskandar continued,“Revenue growth, continued technology innovation, and margin expansion are the key measures of success for us. We currently operate at approximately 70% gross margins and believe that, as we scale, there is a potential path to exceeding 80% over the long term.”

Additional topics included SalesCloser AI's recently announced collaboration with Tendril, designed to combine autonomous AI engagement capabilities with human-assisted outbound dialing solutions. Tajskandar discussed how the Company expects the collaboration to enhance customer choice by integrating AI-powered interactions with traditional human sales engagement where appropriate.

Looking ahead, Tajskandar outlined key operational priorities including growing revenue, expanding margins, advancing the Company's proprietary technology platform, and introducing SalesCloser AI into additional industry verticals and use cases.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company's platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser's agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform is designed to help organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and is intended to deliver consistent customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue, while continuing to develop its AI capabilities. The Company's technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patents and patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“SCAI”, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker“SCTLF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker“MJ5”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at:

Corporate Contact

Adrian Lim, CFO

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Phone: 778-655-4329

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about: expectations regarding future financial performance, including, without limitation, gross margins and the Company's long-term gross margin profile; the commercial launch, features, capabilities, performance, and anticipated benefits of Sky, Sky Copilot, Agentic Integrations, and industry vertical skill matching; early-period and future results of Sky; the expected reduction in onboarding time, technical overhead, and time-to-value for customers; the ability of AI agents to interact with third-party business systems; customer adoption, engagement, and retention; the Company's technology roadmap; future growth and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence; the Company's ability to scale operations and expand across diverse industry verticals; the Company's position in conversational AI-driven sales automation; expectations regarding the universal applicability and market potential of Sky; reduction in account drop-off; acceleration of trial-to-paid conversion; shortened sales cycles; lower customer acquisition costs; revenue growth and recurring SaaS revenue; technology development initiatives; commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies; future profitability; business opportunities, objectives, and prospects. Sentences containing words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

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