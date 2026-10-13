MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ais being organized by the Toronto Feral Cat Coalition, whose local groups include Annex Cat Rescue, Community Cats Toronto, Animal Alliance of Canada, Toronto Street Cats, the Toronto Humane Society, Toronto Cat Rescue, and the City's Toronto Animal Services.

Friday, October 16th marks Feral Cat Awareness Day, and a team of skilled volunteer trappers and drivers from across the GTA will help mark the day by descending en masse on the M1L postal code area of Scarborough, on Thursday, October 15th. The area was chosen as it is known to have a high concentration of feral cats.

The goal of the blitz is to humanely trap as many feral cats as possible and spay or neuter them in order to reduce their population. The cats will then be transported to Toronto Animal Services at 821 Progress Avenue and spayed/neutered on the following day, Friday, October 16th.

Free Spay/Neuter for Pet Cats

On Oct.13th, 14th & 15th, a mobile clinic, called the SNYP (Spay/Neuter Your Pet) truck, will be stationed in the area at Scarborough Arena Gardens, 75 Birchmount Avenue. Pet cats will be given a health check, vaccinations, microchipped and will be spayed or neutered at no cost to the owners as long as they reside in the M1L postal code area.

Pet owners in the target area must pre-register for the surgery online at ... or by calling (416) 338-6281.

It has been estimated that one female feral cat, if not spayed, can result in as many as 30,000 cats over a seven-year period. Other estimates put the number even higher. Spay/neuter operations have been proven to be the most effective and humane way of reducing the population of and improving the lives of feral cats.

This Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) blitz is being organized by the Toronto Feral Cat Coalition, a group of organizations dedicated to the welfare of feral cats. Toronto member groups include the Toronto Humane Society, Toronto Animal Services, Toronto Street Cats, Animal Alliance of Canada, Community Cats Toronto, Toronto Cat Rescue, and Annex Cat Rescue.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Community Cats Toronto: Bill Howes -... / 416 485-0175