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Foresight Reports 2026 Third Quarter And Nine-Month Results


Date: 2026-10-13 04:31:17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNEBAGO, Ill., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $4.27 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, a 167% increase compared to $1.60 million reported for the third quarter of 2025 and a 2% decrease compared to $4.38 million reported for the second quarter of 2026. Diluted earnings per share were $1.18 for the quarter compared to $0.44 for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.20 for the second quarter of 2026. The third quarter results produced a return on average assets and return on average equity of 0.98% and 9.69%, respectively.

Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $12.54 million, up 135% from $5.32 million for the same period in 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months were $3.43, compared with $1.47 in the prior year period. The first nine months of 2026 produced a return on average assets and return on average equity of 0.99% and 9.63%, respectively.

Earnings growth for the first nine months of 2026 compared to the prior-year period was driven by higher net interest income, lower credit costs and reduced noninterest expense, partially offset by a modest decrease in noninterest income. The comparison also reflects the absence of certain nonrecurring income and expenses recognized in the prior-year period, including $1.20 million of revenue received under a card branding agreement, $3.53 of costs associated with the charter consolidation initiative and a $1.96 million impairment charge on a nonmarketable equity investment.

“We are pleased with the Company's continued earnings strength through the first nine months of 2026,” said Peter Morrison, Chief Executive Officer.“Our year-over-year results reflect sustained improvement in net interest income, operating efficiency and shareholder value. While net interest margin moderated during the third quarter and certain credit metrics increased from the prior quarter, overall asset quality remains substantially improved from one year ago, and the Company continues to maintain a strong financial position.”

Net interest income increased to $14.81 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $13.16 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $14.92 million for the second quarter of 2026. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.53%, compared to 3.36% in the prior-year quarter and 3.69% in the linked quarter.

For the first nine months of 2026, net interest income increased $5.70 million, or 14.8%, to $44.07 million compared to $38.37 million for the first nine months of 2025. The tax-equivalent net interest margin expanded to 3.62%, compared to 3.33% in the prior year period.

The year-over-year increase in net interest income and expansion of the net interest margin were driven primarily by growth in average deposits and average earning assets, and a lower cost of interest-bearing deposits. Average earning assets increased by $74.8 million to $1.639 billion for the first nine months of 2026 compared to $1.564 billion in the prior-year period. While average total loans increased by only $235 thousand to $1.118 billion for the first nine months of 2026 compared to the prior year period, average investment securities increased by $69.0 million with the tax-equivalent yield on investment securities increasing by fifty-one basis points to 3.04%. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by thirty-five basis points to 2.16%, compared to 2.51% for the first nine months of 2025.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, the third-quarter net interest margin decreased by 16 basis points. The linked-quarter decrease reflected a 15-basis-point decline in the tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets, including a 19-basis-point decrease in the average loan yield. The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities remained unchanged at 2.17%. Average earning assets increased by $42.1 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to higher average investment securities and interest-bearing deposits at other institutions, partially offset by a $13.29 million decrease in average loans.

The provision for credit losses totaled $450 thousand during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $372 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 and $524 thousand in the second quarter of 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses totaled $1.54 million, a decrease of $373 thousand, or 19.5%, from $1.91 million in the prior year period.

Nonperforming assets totaled $18.82 million, or 1.10% of total assets, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $28.44 million, or 1.75% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025 and $16.86 million, or 0.98% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflected a reduction in nonperforming loans and the absence of the impaired other investment reported at September 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses was $13.27 million, representing 1.20% of total loans and 70.8% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2026.

Noninterest income totaled $2.38 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $596 thousand, or 33.4%, compared to $1.78 million in the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $51 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year increase included a $124 thousand increase in customer service fees, a $101 thousand increase in card interchange fees, a $141 thousand increase is loan servicing revenue and a $198 thousand increase in other income.

Noninterest income decreased by $140 thousand to $6.59 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $6.73 million for the first nine months of 2025. The decrease is due to the absence of $1.20 million of non-recurring revenue recognized in the prior-year period related to a debit card branding agreement. This decrease was substantially offset by increases in customer service fees, card interchange revenue, gains on sales of loans and net loan servicing fees.

Noninterest expense totaled $11.07 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.29 million, or 10.4%, compared to $12.36 million for the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $206 thousand, or 1.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflected the absence of expenses related to the charter consolidation initiative, which totaled $1.65 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense declined by $4.04 million, or 11.1%, to $32.45 million compared to $36.49 million in the prior-year period. The decrease primarily reflected the absence of $5.49 million of nonrecurring expenses incurred in 2025, including expenses associated with the charter consolidation initiative and an impairment charge on a nonmarketable equity investment. Excluding the nonrecurring expenses incurred in the first nine months of 2025 noninterest expenses increased $1.45 million, or 4.7%.

Total assets were $1.702 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $72.73 million, or 4.5%, from $1.629 billion at September 30, 2025. Total deposits increased by $107.83 million, or 7.8%, to $1.490 billion. Total loans held for investment decreased by $30.60 million, or 2.7%, to $1.106 billion, while available-for-sale debt securities increased by $122.18 million to $491.47 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio declined to 74.3% at September 30, 2026, compared to 82.3% at September 30, 2025.

The closing price for the Company's common stock was $49.51 on September 30, 2026, a 52% increase over the closing price of $32.48 on September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share was $46.51 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $46.24 at September 30, 2025 and $48.48 at June 30, 2026. The linked-quarter decline in reported tangible book value reflected a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, tangible book value per share increased to $55.89 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $52.62 at September 30, 2025 and $54.91 at June 30, 2026.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which has offices in the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Stephenson, and Kankakee. Foresight Bank was formed through the consolidation of six long-standing community bank subsidiaries of Foresight Financial Group, including German American State Bank, State Bank of Davis, Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank (Freeport), Lena State Bank, and State Bank of Herscher. Foresight's common stock is traded on the“OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
Peter Morrison Todd James
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(815) 847-7500 (815) 847-7500


Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) September 30, December 31,
2026 2025
Assets (in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks $ 18,436 $ 15,844
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 6,006 11,254
Federal funds sold - 775
Total cash and cash equivalents 24,442 27,873
Debt Securities:
Available-for-sale (AFS) 491,466 428,688
Held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378 2,378
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,427 4,427
Loans held for sale 531 1,549
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,093,134 1,127,617
Premises and equipment, net 17,574 17,855
Bank owned life insurance 25,499 24,979
Other assets 42,050 33,281
Total assets $ 1,701,501 $ 1,668,647
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing $ 222,777 $ 219,275
Interest-bearing 1,267,246 1,209,276
Total deposits 1,490,023 1,428,551
Federal funds purchased 228 -
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 29,152 53,429
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,242 16,405
Total liabilities 1,533,645 1,498,385
Preferred stock -
Common stock 1,065 1,063
Additional paid-in capital 16,941 16,720
Retained earnings 200,095 189,941
Treasury stock, at cost (16,417 ) (16,013 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,828 ) (21,449 )
Total stockholders' equity 167,856 170,262
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,701,501 $ 1,668,647


Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 52,892 $ 52,550
Interest on investment securities 10,794 7,432
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 1,010 967
Total interest income 64,696 60,949
Interest expense:
Deposits 19,861 21,395
Federal funds purchased 1 6
FHLB and other borrowings 767 1,177
Total interest expense 20,629 22,578
Net interest income 44,067 38,371
Provision for credit losses 1,535 1,908
Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 42,532 36,463
Noninterest income:
Customer service fees 1,582 1,316
Net securities gains (losses) (44 ) -
Gain on sale of loans, net 330 243
Loan servicing fees, net 680 641
Bank owned life insurance 520 500
Card interchange fees 1,928 1,655
Other 1,594 2,375
Total noninterest income 6,590 6,730
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 20,158 19,419
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,426 2,383
Outside services 1,121 1,703
Data processing 4,195 3,771
Other 4,548 9,209
Total noninterest expenses 32,448 36,485
Income before income taxes 16,674 6,708
Income tax expense 4,137 1,384
Net income $ 12,537 $ 5,324
Earnings per common share:
Basic $ 3.45 $ 1.48
Diluted $ 3.43 $ 1.47


Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31, December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026 2025
2025
Interest and dividend income: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and fees on loans $ 17,339 $ 17,885 $ 17,668 $ 18,343 $ 17,893
Interest on investment securities 4,057 3,504 3,233 2,983 2,447
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 511 331 168 417 150
Total interest income 21,907 21,720 21,069 21,743 20,490
Interest expense:
Deposits 6,869 6,550 6,442 7,158 6,930
Federal funds purchased - - 1 - 4
FHLB and other borrowings 231 248 288 282 398
Total interest expense 7,100 6,798 6,731 7,440 7,332
Net interest income 14,807 14,922 14,338 14,303 13,158
Provision for credit losses 450 524 561 772 372
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,357 14,398 13,777 13,531 12,786
Noninterest income:
Customer service fees 548 537 497 445 424
Net securities gains (losses) - - (44 ) - -
Gain on sale of loans, net 101 100 129 81 79
Loan servicing fees, net 247 457 (24 ) 108 106
Bank owned life insurance 176 179 165 167 166
Card interchange fees 706 669 553 581 605
Other 602 387 605 389 404
Total noninterest income 2,380 2,329 1,881 1,771 1,784
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 6,859 6,712 6,587 6,613 6,808
Occupancy expense of premises, net 866 809 751 795 775
Outside services 346 424 351 409 615
Data processing 1,440 1,438 1,317 1,330 1,407
Other 1,558 1,480 1,510 2,722 2,751
Total noninterest expenses 11,069 10,863 10,516 11,869 12,356
Income before income taxes 5,668 5,864 5,142 3,433 2,214
Income tax expense 1,398 1,486 1,253 889 612
Net income $ 4,270 $ 4,378 $ 3,889 $ 2,544 $ 1,602
Earnings per common share:
Basic $ 1.18 $ 1.21 $ 1.08 $ 0.71 $ 0.44
Diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.20 $ 1.07 $ 0.70 $ 0.44


Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) As of
September 30, June 30 March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
Assets (in thousands)
Cash and due from banks $ 18,436 $ 18,419 $ 18,696 $ 15,844 $ 19,601
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 6,006 46,830 118,000 11,254 26,994
Federal funds sold - 1,288 3,900 775 1,989
Total cash and cash equivalents 24,442 66,537 140,596 27,873 48,584
Debt securities:
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 491,466 459,322 426,198 428,688 369,287
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378 2,378 2,378 2,378 2,741
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,427 4,436 4,420 4,427 5,545
Loans held for sale 531 441 352 1,549 -
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,093,134 1,103,191 1,113,139 1,127,617 1,123,376
Premises and equipment, net 17,574 17,604 17,622 17,855 18,054
Bank owned life insurance 25,499 25,323 25,144 24,979 24,812
Other assets 42,050 33,265 32,840 33,281 36,373
Total assets $ 1,701,501 $ 1,712,497 $ 1,762,689 $ 1,668,647 $ 1,628,772
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing $ 222,777 $ 233,195 $ 226,404 $ 219,275 $ 241,473
Interest-bearing 1,267,246 1,251,414 1,312,249 1,209,276 1,140,725
Total deposits 1,490,023 1,484,609 1,538,653 1,428,551 1,382,198
Federal funds purchased 228 - - - -
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - - - 26,354
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 29,152 33,477 36,668 53,429 37,662
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,242 19,064 14,302 16,405 15,666
Total liabilities 1,533,645 1,537,150 1,589,623 1,498,385 1,461,880
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - - - -
Common stock 1,065 1,065 1,063 1,063 1,063
Additional paid-in capital 16,941 16,937 16,734 16,720 16,716
Retained earnings 200,095 196,620 193,037 189,941 188,119
Treasury stock, at cost (16,417 ) (16,013 ) (16,013 ) (16,013 ) (16,013 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,828 ) (23,262 ) (21,755 ) (21,449 ) (22,992 )
Total stockholders' equity 167,856 175,347 173,066 170,262 166,892
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,701,501 $ 1,712,497 $ 1,762,689 $ 1,668,647 $ 1,628,772


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
The following table outlines selected financial data as of and for the:
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sept 30, Sept 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025
PER COMMON SHARE
Basic earnings $ 1.18 $ 1.21 $ 1.08 $ 0.71 $ 0.44 $ 3.45 $ 1.48
Diluted earnings 1.18 1.20 1.07 0.70 0.44 3.43 1.47
Dividends 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.66 0.60
Book value 46.55 48.52 47.99 47.21 46.28 46.55 46.28
Tangible book value 46.51 48.48 47.95 47.18 46.24 46.51 46.24
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI 55.89 54.91 53.98 53.12 52.62 55.89 52.62
End of period shares outstanding 3,606,110 3,614,260 3,606,428 3,606,123 3,606,123 3,606,110 3,606,123
Average number of shares outstanding 3,608,140 3,614,153 3,606,425 3,606,119 3,606,119 3,609,579 3,603,433
Market price 49.51 48.04 45.99 41.78 32.48 49.51 32.48
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.04 % 0.95 % 0.60 % 0.40 % 0.99 % 0.44 %
Return on average equity 9.69 % 10.07 % 9.13 % 5.96 % 3.90 % 9.63 % 4.49 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.53 % 3.69 % 3.65 % 3.52 % 3.36 % 3.62 % 3.33 %
Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 63.70 % 62.29 % 64.12 % 73.32 % 81.23 % 63.4 % 79.43 %
Loan to deposit ratio 74.29 % 75.21 % 73.11 % 79.91 % 82.26 % 74.29 % 82.26 %
ASSET QUALITY DATA
Nonaccrual loans 18,744 16,589 14,409 14,937 25,452 18,744 25,452
Accruing loans 90+ days past due - 249 1,662 373 1,967 - 1,967
Total non-performing loans 18,744 16,838 16,071 15,310 27,419 18,744 27,419
Foreclosed assets 73 25 7 - 56 73 56
Impaired other investments - - - - 961 - 961
Total non-performing assets 18,817 16,863 16,078 15,310 28,436 18,817 28,436
Total loans held for investment 1,106,404 1,116,178 1,126,264 1,140,600 1,137,006 1,106,404 1,137,006
Allowance for credit losses 13,270 12,987 13,125 12,983 13,630 13,270 13,630
Loans, net of ACL 1,093,134 1,103,191 1,113,139 1,127,617 1,123,376 1,093,134 1,123,376
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.10 % 0.98 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 1.75 % 1.10 % 1.75 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.69 % 1.51 % 1.43 % 1.34 % 2.41 % 1.69 % 2.41 %
Allowance to total loans 1.20 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.14 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.20 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans 70.80 % 77.13 % 81.67 % 84.80 % 49.71 % 70.80 % 49.71 %
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ACTIVITY
Beginning of period balance 12,987 13,125 12,983 13,630 13,626 12,983 14,694
Provision for loan losses 450 524 561 772 372 1,535 1,908
Provision for unfunded commitments 58 (412 ) (120 ) (14 ) (5 ) (474 ) 329
Charge-offs (270 ) (285 ) (342 ) (1,594 ) (373 ) (897 ) (3,405 )
Recoveries 45 35 43 189 10 123 104
Ending of period balance 13,270 12,987 13,125 12,983 13,630 13,270 13,630


Analysis of Average Balances and Tax Equivalent Interest Rates
For the Quarters Ended (Dollars in thousands-unaudited)
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (1) Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (1) Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (1)
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 50,950 $ 511 3.98 % $ 32,009 $ 331 4.15 % $ 10,106 $ 150 5.88 %
Investment securities 518,189 4,155 3.18 % 481,728 3,602 3.00 % 432,048 2,607 2.39 %
Loans 1,106,642 17,360 6.22 % 1,119,935 17,901 6.41 % 1,133,254 17,926 6.28 %
Total Earning Assets $ 1,675,781 $ 22,026 5.21 % $ 1,633,672 $ 21,835 5.36 % $ 1,575,408 $ 20,683 5.21 %
Allowance for credit losses (13,222 ) (13,328 ) (13,764 )
Cash and due from banks 20,270 20,646 24,122
Other assets 42,655 43,945 19,670
Total Assets $ 1,725,484 $ 1,684,935 $ 1,605,435
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 213,197 $ 557 1.04 % $ 213,820 $ 588 1.10 % $ 235,146 $ 812 1.37 %
Savings and money market deposits 578,661 2,755 1.89 % 536,490 2,369 1.77 % 427,603 2,001 1.86 %
Time deposits 474,989 3,557 2.97 % 472,878 3,593 3.05 % 465,489 4,116 3.51 %
Total interest bearing deposits 1,266,847 6,869 2.15 % 1,223,188 6,550 2.15 % 1,128,238 6,930 2.44 %
Borrowings 32,741 232 2.81 % 34,649 247 2.86 % 58,728 402 2.71 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 1,299,588 $ 7,101 2.17 % $ 1,257,837 $ 6,797 2.17 % $ 1,186,966 $ 7,331 2.45 %
Interest Rate Spread 3.05 % 3.19 % 2.76 %
Non-interest bearing checking accounts 236,713 239,120 240,424
Other liabilities 14,449 13,554 15,092
Total Liabilities 1,550,750 1,510,511 1,442,482
Total Stockholders' Equity 174,734 174,424 162,952
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,725,484 $ 1,684,935 $ 1,605,434
Net Interest Income/Margin $ 14,926 3.53 % $ 15,037 3.69 % $ 13,351 3.36 %
(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin on a tax-equivalent(TE) basis. Net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.


Analysis of Average Balances and Tax Equivalent Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
For Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands-unaudited)
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Average Balance Interest (1)
Average Rate (1) Average Balance Interest (1)
Average Rate (1)
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 33,009 $ 1,010 4.09 % $ 27,412 $ 967 4.72 %
Investment Securities 488,010 11,090 3.04 % 419,004 7,911 2.52 %
Loans 1,118,061 52,943 6.33 % 1,117,826 52,648 6.30 %
Total Earning Assets $ 1,639,080 $ 65,043 5.31 % $ 1,564,242 $ 61,525 5.26 %
Allowance for credit losses (13,226 ) (14,952 )
Cash and due from banks 20,652 23,701
Other assets 44,573 38,243
Total Assets $ 1,691,079 $ 1,611,234
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 210,417 $ 1,673 1.06 % $ 242,614 $ 2,834 1.56 %
Savings and money market deposits 543,741 7,339 1.80 % 412,917 5,324 1.72 %
Time deposits 475,065 10,849 3.05 % 481,932 13,237 3.67 %
Total interest bearing deposits 1,229,223 19,861 2.16 % 1,137,463 21,394 2.51 %
Borrowings 35,413 768 2.90 % 58,712 1,183 2.69 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 1,264,636 $ 20,629 2.18 % $ 1,196,175 $ 22,577 2.52 %
Interest Rate Spread 3.12 % 2.74 %
Non-interest bearing checking accounts 237,882 241,820
Other liabilities 14,547 14,755
Total liabilities 1,517,065 1,452,750
Total Stockholders' Equity 174,014 158,484
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,691,079 $ 1,611,234
Net Interest Income/Margin $ 44,414 3.62 % $ 38,948 3.33 %
(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin on a tax-equivalent(TE) basis. Net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

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