Pilgrim's Pride Corporation To Host Third Quarter Earnings Call On October 29, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The company's executives will review results on a conference call and webcast on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens that morning.

The company will not be taking questions during the call. As previously disclosed on August 18, 2026, the company received an unsolicited proposal from its majority stockholder JBS N.V. (“JBS”) to acquire the remaining outstanding shares of common stock of the Company not already owned by JBS or its subsidiaries.

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company's investor website at in the“Events & Presentations” section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at .

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the“Pilgrim's Pride Conference.”

The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim's website two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through Jan. 29, 2026. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (855) 669-9658 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 4106262, which will be available through Nov. 29, 2026.

About Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Pilgrim's employs approximately 63,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit

Contact:

Andrew Rojeski

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: 970 506 7783

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