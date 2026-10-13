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Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Host Conference Call On Its Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-13 04:31:17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register by clicking here to obtain dial in and passcode details.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company's website at and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website and accessible using the same link.

For further information, contact Henry Baby, CFA, Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance, at (802) 417-3841 or visit the company's website at .


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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