Visit West Hollywood Invites Visitors To Celebrate A New Era Of Legendary Music This November

Credit: VisitWestHollywood

LIVE ON SUNSET Transforms Sunset Strip into a Free Music Celebration on November 14, Anchoring a Month-Long Celebration of West Hollywood's Music Heritage

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This November, West Hollywood's famed Sunset Strip prepares to write a new chapter for Los Angeles' most iconic boulevard, defined for decades by music, nightlife and the surrounding creative culture. West Hollywood is where music happens – where the past and present continue to share a stage.Anchoring November's month-long celebration of music in West Hollywood will be LIVE ON SUNSET, a rare, city-backed, free outdoor concert transforming a stretch of the legendary Sunset Strip between Doheny Drive and San Vicente Boulevard into an open-air stage from 4:00 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, November 14. Nine-time GRAMMYAward winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sheryl Crow will headline the festival, returning to the same stretch of Sunset Boulevard where she played some of her earliest shows. Crow will be joined by Local Natives, Empress Of, Grace Bowers, Doug Locke and Mia Moretti, bringing together established icons and rising voices for a lineup that reflects both the storied legacy and evolving future of music on the Sunset Strip. LIVE ON SUNSET sets the stage for a full month in which West Hollywood turns up the volume on the new and nightly music experiences that continue to make this unmistakable Los Angeles corridor a destination for music lovers.For decades, West Hollywood has been synonymous with music and nightlife. Legendary venues including Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy Theatre and the Troubadour helped launch careers and define the soundtrack for generations, while today, a new era of boutique hotels, rooftop restaurants and entertainment clubs continues to draw artists, musicians and the creative community to the Sunset Strip. Hotel Ziggy's Backbeat and The Peppermint Club continue that tradition with regular showcases for emerging talent. History happened in West Hollywood. Tonight happens now.In West Hollywood, the encore is just the beginning of the weekend. The experience begins at check-in, continues over dinner and ends somewhere entirely unexpected. With late-night Comedy Store sets, cabaret in the Rainbow District, DJ sets on rooftops overlooking L.A., and your pick of any storied bar along the Sunset Strip, West Hollywood offerings are endless. Within a destination measuring less than two square miles, music, dining, nightlife and culture sit just a short walk from one another in West Hollywood.Hotels in West Hollywood have also become part of this next chapter carrying this music history forward and extend well beyond the guest suite. Sunset Marquis Hotel, a longtime hideaway for entertainers and insiders, remains home to an award-winning recording studio and is now telling its story through the new documentary "If These Walls Could Rock" (2026), where celebrity clientele peel back the curtain on West Hollywood's enduring appeal to global superstars, including Sheryl Crow. Andaz West Hollywood carries the legacy of its infamous“Riot House” years along the Sunset Strip, while Hotel Ziggy puts live music and emerging talent at the center of its identity; Petit Ermitage's Wiggle Room offers intimate entertainment adjacent to its rooftop hideaway, and the Kimpton La Peer's NoRose features weekend vinyl sets. The newly opened PUBLIC West Hollywood brings a fresh creative energy to the Strip, adding a new generation of design, nightlife and gathering spaces to a corridor long shaped by music and culture.The West Hollywood EDITION brings a contemporary take on nightlife through Sunset at EDITION and The Sun Rose West Hollywood pairs a luxury hotel with a distinctive stage recently featuring Stevie Wonder, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Dave Grohl, Jeff Goldblum, Chappell Roan and Beck. Together, West Hollywood hotels add another dimension to the ever-evolving Sunset Strip, building on the history that made it famous and providing visitors even more reasons to turn a night of music into a West Hollywood weekend.November also marks the beginning of a particularly exciting stretch on L.A.'s entertainment calendar: awards season. West Hollywood's hotels, restaurants and nightlife become gathering places for the entertainment industry, carrying heavy-hitting entertainment celebrations well into the New Year with a calendar chock-full of screenings, pre-parties and after-parties, all part of the entertainment-driven guest experience found year-round in West Hollywood.In West Hollywood, entertainment has never been confined to one season or a single stage. LIVE ON SUNSET puts a spotlight on that legacy this November, but in West Hollywood, there's something new to discover every season.For the latest LIVE ON SUNSET announcements, November happenings and inspiration for planning a stay, go to VisitWestHollywood/events/Live-on-Sunset.About Visit West HollywoodVisit West Hollywood is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square-mile-city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 21 hotels and comprises four main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife; Santa Monica Boulevard, part of historic Route 66 and a vibrant, eclectic corridor; the Rainbow District, a global epicenter of LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife; and the Design District, known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook (@westhollywood), Instagram (@visitweho), and TikTok (@visitweho). For more information, please go to: VisitWestHollywood.

Austin Ruth Noonan

Ballantines PR

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Visit West Hollywood Invites Visitors to Celebrate A New Era of Legendary Music This November News Provided By Austin Ruth Noonan, Ballantines PR October 13, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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