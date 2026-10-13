KHOONTA Honored By Film Federation Of India For OSCAR Submission In International Feature Film Category

Following its Cannes Premiere & wins in London, Kolkata, and Las Vegas, Mukesh Modi's KHOONTA receives a Certificate of Appreciation from FFI on Sept 11, 2026

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KHOONTA Honored by Film Federation of India for OSCAR Submission in International Feature Film CategoryFollowing its Cannes Market Premiere and award wins in London, Kolkata, and Las Vegas, Mukesh Modi's Hindi feature film KHOONTA receives a Certificate of Appreciation from the Film Federation of India at IMPPA, Mumbai, on September 11, 2026.The Hindi feature film KHOONTA has added another significant milestone to its international journey, receiving a Certificate of Appreciation from the Film Federation of India (FFI) in recognition of its submission for consideration in the Oscars International Feature Film category from India for 2026.The recognition, dated September 11, 2026, was presented at the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) in Mumbai. The commemorative plaque bears the name of the film, its language, Hindi, and an inscription acknowledging its submission for Oscar consideration.For KHOONTA, an independently produced film rooted in the cultural and spiritual traditions of the Himalayas, the acknowledgment represents an important moment in a journey that has already taken the film from India to international film festivals.Produced by Mukesh Modi under the banner of Indie Films Inc. and written and directed by Anushi Sharma, KHOONTA has steadily gained recognition on the international festival circuit.From Cannes to London, Kolkata and Las VegasKHOONTA's international journey began with its market premiere at Cannes on May 16, 2026. The film subsequently received the Best Foreign Feature Film Award at the London Independent Film Awards, followed by Best Indian Feature Film at the Indian Movie Awards in Kolkata.On September 6, 2026, KHOONTA added another distinction to its record, winning Best Feature Film at the Bollywood Hollywood Film Festival in Las Vegas.The Film Federation of India's acknowledgment follows these achievements, bringing attention to a Hindi-language independent production that addresses issues extending beyond regional and national boundaries.While the certificate recognizes the film's submission for consideration and does not constitute an Oscar nomination or selection as India's official entry, it documents KHOONTA's participation in the submission process for one of cinema's most closely followed international categories.A Himalayan Story with a Global MessageSet in the Himalayan region, KHOONTA explores the relationship between people, nature, faith and ancestral heritage.At the center of the narrative is a woman whose unwavering love and faith unfold alongside the uncertainty faced by villagers whose lives are deeply connected to their land, sacred traditions and the natural environment.The film examines a difficult question increasingly relevant to communities confronting large-scale development: What happens when the pursuit of progress threatens to erase the places, traditions and memories that define generations?Through the lives of its characters, KHOONTA examines the emotional consequences of displacement and the difficult choices faced by communities caught between development and preservation.Rather than presenting the issue solely as an environmental debate, the film approaches it through human relationships, spiritual beliefs and the meaning of belonging.Independent Indian Cinema Finds Its Voice Beyond BordersKHOONTA's recognition comes at a time when independent filmmakers are increasingly exploring stories grounded in regional identity while addressing themes of international relevance.For producer Mukesh Modi and director Anushi Sharma, the film's journey from the Himalayas to international festival platforms demonstrates the possibilities for stories that remain connected to their cultural origins.The production brings together themes of love, separation, devotion, environmental responsibility and the preservation of ancestral identity.Its central concern is not simply whether development is necessary, but whether progress can be achieved without sacrificing the cultural and natural foundations of communities.A Significant Moment for the KHOONTA TeamThe Certificate of Appreciation from the Film Federation of India marks another important chapter for the filmmakers following their international festival recognition.For an independent Hindi feature built around a regional story and a socially relevant subject, the acknowledgment carries particular significance.With recognition in London, Kolkata and Las Vegas, a Cannes Market Premiere, and now acknowledgment of its Oscar submission by the Film Federation of India, KHOONTA has established a record of international festival participation and recognition while bringing attention to the cultural and environmental concerns of Himalayan communities.At its heart, the film leaves audiences with a question that goes beyond cinema:Can progress be considered complete if the people it is intended to benefit must sacrifice their homes, heritage, faith and connection to nature?________________________________________About KHOONTAKHOONTA is a Hindi-language feature film produced by Mukesh Modi under Indie Films Inc. and written and directed by Anushi Sharma. Set against the Himalayan landscape, the film explores love, faith, cultural identity, displacement and the relationship between human development and the natural world.

Mukesh Modi

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KHOONTA Honored by Film Federation of India for OSCAR Submission in International Feature Film Category News Provided By B & H Buzz Creators October 13, 2026, 20:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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