Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore – Harbor East introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign during the venue's first holiday season, serving businesses, families, and groups throughout the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore offers catering and adult beverage options alongside private game show experiences for corporate holiday parties and group events at its Harbor East location.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and professional game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore.

Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore offers interactive corporate holiday events that combine hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment in the Harbor East waterfront neighborhood.

The 2026 holiday campaign marks the first holiday season for Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore, which opened in September at 720 Aliceanna Street in Harbor East.

The campaign introduces holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations throughout the Baltimore metro.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore has announced the local launch of its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Baltimore metropolitan area.

The Baltimore venue, located in Harbor East, opened in September 2026 and will participate in the company's nationwide holiday campaign during its first holiday season in the city. The location offers private game show experiences featuring interactive team competitions, professional hosts, and custom-built game show arenas.

Holiday-themed programming will be incorporated into the venue's existing experiences, with catering and adult beverage options available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO BALTIMORE

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

At the Baltimore location, seasonal questions and holiday-themed challenges will be integrated into the company's established game formats, providing a variation on the venue's regular programming.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN BALTIMORE

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore providing an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

The Harbor East venue serves businesses and organizations throughout downtown Baltimore and surrounding communities, including the Inner Harbor, Harbor Point, Fells Point, Canton, and the greater Baltimore metropolitan area.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

Catering and adult beverage options are available for companies coordinating food and entertainment as part of their corporate holiday celebrations.

The format is also suited to employee appreciation events, department gatherings, and group activities associated with corporate meetings and conferences.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment,” said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms.“With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

BALTIMORE'S HARBOR EAST LOCATION AND FIRST HOLIDAY SEASON

Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore opened in Harbor East on September 18, 2026, bringing the company's immersive game show concept to the Baltimore market.

The neighborhood is part of Baltimore's downtown waterfront area, with nearby offices, hotels, restaurants, residential developments, and entertainment destinations.

The venue's location provides access for businesses planning corporate gatherings in downtown Baltimore, as well as groups visiting the city for meetings, conferences, and other organized events.

With its September opening, the 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign marks the location's first holiday season serving the Baltimore community.

In addition to seasonal events, the venue offers private game show experiences for birthday parties, corporate team building activities, family celebrations, and other group gatherings throughout the year.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER BALTIMORE CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, including locations throughout the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Baltimore venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Baltimore Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 13, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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