Expofp Launches Post-Event Intelligence Reports That Show Organizers Their Next Sponsors
From floor plan data to a sales plan
Floor plans capture how attendees engage with an event: which brands they search for, which exhibitor profiles they view, where they request directions and how they use kiosks. That data often stays in dashboards organizers rarely revisit after the show.
ExpoFP's reports explain what happened, why it matters and how organizers can use the findings to improve the next event and sell sponsorships.
Each report covers:
Key event metrics
Engagement before and during the show
Attendee searches
Exhibitor views
Most popular locations for wayfinding
Kiosk performance
Booth sales
Recommended actions for the next edition
Kristina Belenova
Pranas Corp
+1 2013899042
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You just read:ExpoFP Launches Post-Event Intelligence Reports That Show Organizers Their Next Sponsors News Provided By ExpoFP October 13, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management
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