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Expofp Launches Post-Event Intelligence Reports That Show Organizers Their Next Sponsors


Date: 2026-10-13 04:31:08

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Automatic reports turn floor plan analytics into insights for the next event, helping organizers identify potential sponsors based on attendee interest

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interactive floor plan platform ExpoFP announces automatic post-event intelligence reports. After each event, it turns floor plan analytics into a report and emails it directly to the organizer.

From floor plan data to a sales plan

Floor plans capture how attendees engage with an event: which brands they search for, which exhibitor profiles they view, where they request directions and how they use kiosks. That data often stays in dashboards organizers rarely revisit after the show.

ExpoFP's reports explain what happened, why it matters and how organizers can use the findings to improve the next event and sell sponsorships.

Each report covers:
Key event metrics
Engagement before and during the show
Attendee searches
Exhibitor views
Most popular locations for wayfinding
Kiosk performance
Booth sales
Recommended actions for the next edition

Kristina Belenova
Pranas Corp
+1 2013899042
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ExpoFP Launches Post-Event Intelligence Reports That Show Organizers Their Next Sponsors News Provided By ExpoFP October 13, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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