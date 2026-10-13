MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Automatic reports turn floor plan analytics into insights for the next event, helping organizers identify potential sponsors based on attendee interest

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interactive floor plan platform ExpoFP announces automatic post-event intelligence reports. After each event, it turns floor plan analytics into a report and emails it directly to the organizer.From floor plan data to a sales planFloor plans capture how attendees engage with an event: which brands they search for, which exhibitor profiles they view, where they request directions and how they use kiosks. That data often stays in dashboards organizers rarely revisit after the show.ExpoFP's reports explain what happened, why it matters and how organizers can use the findings to improve the next event and sell sponsorships.Each report covers:Key event metricsEngagement before and during the showAttendee searchesExhibitor viewsMost popular locations for wayfindingKiosk performanceBooth salesRecommended actions for the next edition

Kristina Belenova

Pranas Corp

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ExpoFP Launches Post-Event Intelligence Reports That Show Organizers Their Next Sponsors News Provided By ExpoFP October 13, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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