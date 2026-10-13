Russian Satellite Moves Into Striking Distance Of US-Finnish Satellite Supporting Ukraine: Integrity ISR Analysis Finds

Greg Gillinger, SVP for Strategy & Development, Integrity ISR

Five months after Russian satellites lined up with ICEYE-X36, one has moved into its orbit and is closing in.

- Greg GIllinger, Sr. Vice President for Strategy & Development

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Russian military satellite is now in the same orbit as a commercial American-Finnish radar satellite whose imagery has helped Ukraine strike Russian targets, and it is slowly closing in from behind. Integrity ISR assesses that the Russian satellite is now within reach and could approach the commercial satellite whenever it chooses.

In May, Integrity ISR reported that five Russian Cosmos satellites had spent large amounts of fuel to line up with ICEYE-X36, a satellite operated by the American-Finnish company ICEYE and registered under its US branch. At the time, it was unclear what Russia intended to do next. Now, one of those satellites, Cosmos 2612, has made the next move.

Over the past two weeks, Cosmos 2612 made a series of carefully timed maneuvers. It climbed to a higher orbit, waited for its path to precisely line up with ICEYE-X36's, and then dropped back down on October 12. It is now in nearly the same orbit as X36, about 475 kilometers behind and closing. Timing like that is no accident. Based on current observations, Cosmos 2612 could make its closest approach to X36 as early as October 29, though that date may change as Russia makes further adjustments. Closing the remaining distance would take very little fuel and could be done quickly with little warning.

"The 12 October maneuver makes it clear that proximity to X36 is the objective," said Greg Gillinger, an Integrity ISR analyst and author of the Integrity Flash, a biweekly newsletter focused on adversary space and counterspace capabilities. "That is a patient, efficient and well-executed rendezvous setup."

Gillinger said Russia's intentions and the capabilities on board Cosmos 2612 are not publicly known. But the satellite is now in an orbit from which Russia could carry out collection, non-kinetic, or kinetic operations against ICEYE-X36. It is also unclear whether X36 has the fuel or agility to evade a co-orbital threat.

The development comes four years after Russian Foreign Ministry official Konstantin Vorontsov told the United Nations that commercial satellites supporting Western militaries could become legitimate targets.

That raises a bigger question: would an attack on a satellite owned and operated by an American-Finnish company be treated as an attack on the US, Finland, or both? And if so, how would either country or even NATO respond?

To learn more about Integrity ISR's work in the space domain, visit

About Integrity ISR:

Integrity ISR is a leading provider of intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and space-domain expertise. With years of combined military, government, and industry experience, the company delivers innovative training, consulting, and operational solutions that prepare military, government, and private companies for the challenges of today and tomorrow. Integrity's trusted team supports missions across the Department of Defense, allied partners, and the commercial space industry.

Rhonda Sheya

Integrity ISR, LLC

+1 720-594-8062

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Russian Satellite Moves into Striking Distance of US-Finnish Satellite Supporting Ukraine: Integrity ISR Analysis Finds News Provided By Integrity ISR, LLC October 13, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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