Enlighten Designs Achieves Select Partner Tier In The Claude Partner Network, Helping Organisations Put Claude To Work

Enlighten Designs has achieved Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track, Anthropic's programme for services partners building with Claude.

Enlighten Designs helps organisations move from experimenting with AI to putting it to work, across people, software teams and the applications they rely on.

HAMILTON, WAIKATO, NEW ZEALAND, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enlighten Designs, a New Zealand technology consultancy, today announced that on 1 October 2026 it achieved the Select partner tier in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track. Their practice has been recognised to deliver Claude for customers, and they are building from here.The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognises partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers.Most New Zealand organisations have already tried AI. Far fewer have it running inside the work their teams do every day. For business, IT and software leaders, the gap is practical: more work than people, legacy systems to keep running, and a business that wants to see results before it spends more."The Select tier in the Claude Partner Network recognises that we've put Claude into production for clients, and that we did it with our own team first. For New Zealand organisations, it means there's now a Select-tier Claude partner who understands how they work."Damon Kelly, CEO of Enlighten Designs.Enlighten Designs' Claude practice focuses on that gap in three ways. Through its AI enablement practice, it helps people across an organisation to build Claude into their everyday work. It helps software teams use Claude, powered by Anthropic, and agentic tools to plan, write, test and maintain software, so they deliver more in the same amount of time. And it builds Claude into the applications it develops for clients. Enlighten Designs changed how its own team works with Claude before taking the approach to clients. Enlighten Designs have since taken Claude into production with multiple New Zealand organisations.Enlighten Designs' public Claude story, Claude enablement at Hamilton & Waikato Tourism, is an example of its AI enablement work. It follows the organisation's Digital Marketing Lead as she built Claude into her own work. Part of her role is preparing newsletters for several different audiences, which involves reviewing and refining supplied content to match the brand's voice and speak to each audience. She set up a dedicated Claude project to assist with drafting and proofreading newsletters, while continuing to review and approve all content before publication. This has reduced the time spent on drafting and proofreading from around four hours to approximately 30 minutes per newsletter, allowing more time to focus on other digital marketing priorities."Most organisations we talk to have already seen AI work in a demo. The hard part is getting it into the daily work of a real team, safely, and in a way, you can measure," Damon Kelly said.As a Select partner, Enlighten's focus is to help organisations put AI to work. This is by helping them with the data and people needed to make it useful. Enlighten Designs' team includes active Anthropic-certified practitioners who use Claude in their own work, and as a Select partner it has access to Anthropic's partner training and technical support. Clients get a local team that has already done the work. Find out more at claude/partnersAbout Enlighten DesignsEnlighten Designs is a New Zealand technology consultancy founded in 1998. Enlighten Designs helps organisations move from experimenting with AI to putting it to work, with the software, data and people needed to make it useful. Its team delivers AI enablement, AI-powered applications, custom software, data and web development for organisations across New Zealand and internationally. Enlighten Designs has achieved the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track, and is an OpenAI Select Partner, a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner and a member of AI Forum New Zealand. Learn more at co.Interview Availability:Damon Kelly, CEO of Enlighten Designs, is available for interviews on Enlighten Designs achieving the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track, and on how New Zealand organisations are putting AI to work, from everyday work and software teams to the applications they build. Please contact Drishti Ratna at Enlighten Designs.Sources:Anthropic, Claude Partner Network. claude/partnersEnlighten Designs, Claude enablement at Hamilton & Waikato Tourism. coEnlighten Designs, AI, software and data engineering in New Zealand. coFrequently Asked Questions:What is the Claude Partner Network?The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognises partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers. Learn more at claude/partnersWhat does this mean for New Zealand organisations?New Zealand organisations can work with a New Zealand-based Claude Select partner to plan, build and run solutions on Claude, with delivery, data engineering and support provided locally by Enlighten Designs' team of Anthropic-certified practitioners.How do organisations buy Claude?Organisations buy Claude directly from Anthropic or through cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Enlighten helps them plan, build and run what they deploy on it.What is a Select partner in the Claude Partner Network?Select is the first tier of the Services Track in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network. Enlighten Designs achieved the Select tier on 1 October 2026.What does Enlighten Designs do?Enlighten Designs is a New Zealand technology consultancy founded in 1998. It delivers AI enablement, AI-powered applications, custom software, data and web development for organisations across New Zealand and internationally.

Drishti Ratna

Enlighten Designs

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Enlighten Designs achieves Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network, helping organisations put Claude to work News Provided By Enlighten Designs October 13, 2026, 20:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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